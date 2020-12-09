BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Purdue announced Tuesday it has canceled its football practice Tuesday to evaluate recent results of COVID-19 testing, putting Saturday’s annual Old Oaken Bucket game with Indiana in jeopardy.
The No. 8 Hoosiers (6-1) are set to host the Boilermakers (2-4) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). No determination on cancelling the game has been made at this time.
Indiana is one of seven teams to play the first seven weeks of the schedule without interruption, a list that includes Rutgers, Penn State and No. 19 Iowa.
The annual rivalry game between the two schools, which dates back to 1891, has been played every year since 1920. Games were canceled in 1918 and 1919 due to the Spanish Flu pandemic. A matchup between the two schools also was canceled in 1903 when a train carrying the Purdue football team collided with a coal train near 18th Street on the north side of Indianapolis. In all, 17 Purdue football players, coaches, alumni and team supporters died in the accident.
On Tuesday, Michigan also announced it was cancelling its game with No. 3 Ohio State due to a continued COVID-19 outbreak within its program. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Michigan would have been without 45 players due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and other injuries.
With Ohio State playing just five regular-season games, it opens the door for the possibility of the Hoosiers to face Northwestern in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis on Dec. 19. The Big Ten set a rule in September that teams would have to play at least six of eight regular-season games to qualify for the Big Ten title.
Ohio State beat Indiana head-to-head, 42-35, on Nov. 21 but has had games against Maryland (Nov. 14), Illinois (Nov. 28) and Michigan (Dec. 12) canceled due to the pandemic.
Indiana hasn’t won a Big Ten football title since 1967, when it shared the crown with Purdue and Minnesota but represented the conference in the 1968 Rose Bowl against USC. The Hoosiers haven’t won an outright Big Ten title since 1945.
