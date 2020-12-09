BLOOMINGTON – The Old Oaken Bucket will remain in Indiana for another year, but not based on results on the field.
Purdue and Indiana both mutually agreed to cancel the in-state rivalry game due to rising COVID-19 cases within both programs.
It’s the first time the annual in-state rivalry game has been canceled since 1919, when the country was in the midst of another pandemic, the Spanish Flu.
“We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski and Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a mutual statement. “We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals.”
No. 8 Indiana (6-1) had made it through the first seven weeks of the schedule without interruption, while Purdue (2-4) had a game canceled against Wisconsin due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wisconsin program.
Purdue first announced Tuesday its practice was canceled due to evaluating COVID-19 test results. Then, Tuesday night, IU announces it was putting a pause on all football-related activities due to rising COVID cases within its program.
Indiana has won five of the last seven games in the series and was a heavy favorite going into Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium. Last season, Indiana won at Purdue 44-41 in double overtime to cap an eight-win regular season.
Also Wednesday, the Big Ten changed its six-game minimum requirement for the league title game, putting Ohio State (5-0) against Northwestern (5-1) in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. Indiana would have represented the Big Ten East against Northwestern had the rule not been changed.
“Coach (Tom) Allen and I are proud of this team and the success we have had so far this season,” Dolson said. “We are one of only two teams in the country with three Top-25 victories and have matched a program record for Big Ten wins. Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed.
“From the start of the year, we have said we can only control what we can control. We had a chance to earn our spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, but ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team. We look forward to resuming activities and completing one of the best seasons in our school’s history.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.