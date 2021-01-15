OHIO STATE BUCKEYES AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI GAME 14
Site — State Farm Center in Champaign
When — 11 a.m., Saturday
Records — Ohio State 10-3 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois 9-4 overall, 5-2 in Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — The Buckeyes are No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Fighting Illini are rated No. 14.
Television — FOX (Chs. 27 and 55)
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 106-79 with Ohio State but the Buckeyes won last year’s only meeting, 71-63 in a March 5, 2020 game in Columbus, Ohio.
Last games — The Buckeyes have won two straight including a 81-71 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday night. Illinois has been idle since a 66-63 loss to the Maryland Terrapins last Sunday in Champaign.
Up Next — Ohio State will host the Purdue Boilermakes on Tuesday, while Illinois is set to host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday.
Projected lineups — Ohio State: G Duane Washington Jr., 6-3, junior. G C.J. Walker, 6-1, senior. F Justice Sueing, 6-7, junior. F Kyle Young, 6-8, senior. F E.J. Liddell, 6-7, sophomore. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Ohio State: Washington 15.7, Liddell 13.3, Sueing 10.8. Illinois: Dosunmu 22.4, Cockburn 17.3, Andre Curbelo 9.3, Miller 9.3.
Rebounding — Ohio State: Liddell 6.7, Young 6.5, Sueing 5.2. Illinois: Cockburn 10.1, Dosunmu 6.9, Williams 5.9.
Assists — Ohio State: Walker 4.2, Washington 2.7, Sueing 1.9. Illinois: Dosunmu 4.8, Curbelo 4.6, Frazier 2.9, Williams 2.1.
