FITHIAN — With a pair of two-year offensive starters returning for their senior seasons, it’s easy to see why Oakwood football coach Al Craig was so encouraged about his Comets for the 2021 fall season.
Running back Gaven Clouse and wide receiver Josh Young are two of the six returning all-conference players for Oakwood.
That duo along with offensive lineman Conner Matson were part of an offensive unit that averaged 36.6 points per game last spring for the Comets.
“Going into the season, I thought skill-wise that this was the best team we’ve had returning as far as backs and receivers,’’ said Craig. “This should be one of the most talented groups that we’ve had in my time here at Oakwood.
“There is a lot of excitement because of that.’’
There are three questions facing the Oakwood offense. Who takes over at quarterback from Brevin Wells? Is there another back or receiver that can help carry the load? And, how does the Comets offensive line come together?
“Obviously, Gaven and Josh have been really big contributors for us. I’m really excited to see Dalton Hobick at quarterback, he is a dual-threat guy that is a do-everything, really good athlete,’’ said Craig as Hobick was an all-conference selection at defensive back along with basketball and baseball. “I also think we need to find the next guy to step up. Three guys are good, but having four offensive threats is great. I really think that Griffin Trees, who played a role for us last spring, can be that guy.
“But, the real key is up front. Finding a cohesive five guys on the offensive line that can give us enough key blocks. If they can do that, the sky is the limit with the talent we have. We are going to be as good as the guys on our offensive line.’’
Craig pointed out that a number of the guys who played their very first varsity games this past spring will be the guys filling that line position.
Matson, a senior, figures to be the anchor of the group up front.
“I feel like our line can be pretty good this season,’’ he said. “We want to be able to run the ball better this fall.
“Because of how many players we have returning from the spring season, I think it’s helped us get into this season. We are further along with our offense.’’
Craig agreed.
“I joked with another coach that we should have a spring practice every year, because our kids were really sharp coming into the fall,’’ he said.
Unfortunately for the Comets, some of their momentum for the upcoming season has been halted as number of starters are out for the season-opener at Momence on Friday because of Covid-19 Protocols.
“We’re very hopeful that most of guys will be back for our home opener against Iroquois West,’’ said Craig, as multiple starters on offense and defense will need negative Covid-19 tests this week to return to practice.
“We’re going to being without a number of our starters and we’re mostly going to have freshmen players on the field, but I still feel pretty confident,’’ said Matson, who is eligible to play along with senior Austin McDaniel. “We are going to need older players like myself to step up and be big-time leaders.
“I think this adversity is making us push harder to make everyone better on this team. We will need our younger players in this first game and that should help our overall depth for the rest of the season.’’
Craig pointed out that Matson is the perfect guy to lead the Comets into this season opener.
“Conner is going to be a three-year player for us this season. He dressed as a freshman, and while he didn’t play a lot, he was there and he has been in their shoes,’’ Craig said.
This is the first year of the new Vermilion Valley Conference with two divisions.
Oakwood is part of the South Division along with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Salt Fork and Westville. But the Comets first four games will be against teams from the North Division, Momence, Iroquois West, Clifton Central and Dwight.
“In this first season, it’s kind of difficult preparing for a team that you have only seen on film,’’ Craig said. “But, it seemed like we were running into that situation every year before. Once we can build some games up against those teams on the other side, it will become very natural.’’
Both Craig and Matson believe that Oakwood can be in the hunt for the VVC South Division title.
“Bismarck and Westville were the two teams that beat us in the spring,’’ Matson said. “I feel like we can turn the table on them this fall.’’
Craig said the VVC South will feature a little bit of everything.
“A lot of the teams in the VVC were young this past spring,’’ he said. “It should be fun to see how things shape up this year.’’
Oakwood, which advanced to the second round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs in 2019, will be looking for three straight playoff appearances for the first time in 31 years.
“That’s the best thing about returning to a traditional fall schedule,’’ Craig said. “In the spring, we got to play six games but there wasn’t a playoff at the end of the season. Now, there is something that we are working toward accomplishing this year.’’
