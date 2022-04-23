CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football fans that attended Thursday’s annual spring game at Memorial Stadium were keenly interested in the new Fighting Illini offense under first-year coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. along with transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito.
And while DeVito admitted it was a very ‘vanilla’ offensive game plan, the white team, made up of first teamers, scored six times to defeat the blue team 58-40.
DeVito, a transfer from Syracuse, completed 16-of-20 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns while running backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray combined for 174 yards and three scores.
“Offensively, you want to see how they handled being in a live-game situation with their communication and execution,’’ said Illinois head coach Bret Bielema as he prepares to enter his second season with the Fighting Illini. “They are a lot of coaching points, but overall, they handled it and played well.’’
Bielema especially liked how DeVito handled the huddle in just his 14th spring practice with the Illini.
“We have always know that he has a good live arm since first time we saw him on film,’’ Bielema said. “I know it’s the first extensive action that you guys have seen of him, but he is a guy that can throw the ball around. He’s athletic and dynamic. He had a lot of positive things today.’’
DeVito’s favorite target on Thursday was sophomore wideout Isaiah Williams, who had six receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
“That day I got on campus,’’ said DeVito about when he developed a connection with Williams. “That is just the tip of it. We are just learning a lot of the offense.’’
In all, DeVito completed passes to six different receivers. Other top performers were Brian Hightower, a senior, had four catches for 80 yards, tight end Tip Reiman had 2 receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown while sophomore Pat Bryant had two catches for 23 yards.
Bielema noted that junior Artur Sitkowski, who made four starts las season including the 20-18 win over Penn State in nine overtimes, will be a full-go when the team begins summer workouts in June. Sitkowski, who actually broke his arm in the Penn State game, has been out all spring after having shoulder surgery in December.
“Art is right on the verge,’’ Bielema said. “Excited to get him back in the lineup. Obviously there will be great competition there — iron sharpens iron.’’
Regardless of who wins the starting quarterback position, Illinois will more than likely be an offensive unit built around its running game and Bielema really likes the looks of his offensive line.
Thursday’s starters were Alex Pihlstrom at center, Jordyn Slaughter and Isaiah Adams at guard with Alex Palczewski and Zy Crisler at the tackle positions. Former Danville standout Julian Pearl, who made 10 starts last year, did not play as he continues to recover from a thumb injury suffered while playing a pickup basketball game before the start of spring practice.
“I think we have some healthy competition up there,’’ said Bielema, noting that Adams, Crisler, Palczewski and Pearl could all factor into the starting tackle positions. “Those are four guys that look like Big Ten linemen.’’
And what about the guards and center spots?
“You’ve got Slaughter Pilstrom, Zy that can play there. Isaiah can also play in at guard, Pearl and Palcho have both played at guard before,’’ Bielema said. “You have seven, maybe 8, we will see when some of these freshmen come in — now you have something.
“You have guys that look like Big Ten linemen. That has been probably the biggest change for me standing behind those guys.’’
While Brown and McCray were the primary ball carriers on Thursday night, the Fighting Illini showed quite a bit of depth at the position with Chase Hayden getting seven rushing attempts for 32 yards, and incoming freshman Jordan Anderson, who is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, had 30 yards on four carries. Freshman Aidan Laughery and sophomore Reggie Love did not play because of injuries.
“I thought we did really well,’’ Brown said. “Obviously, we’re no where near where we need to be for the fall, but you know, this is just a stepping stone for what we’re gonna do.
“You look at our first practice, then you look at practice 14 — which was the spring game — we look 1,000 times better than even last year.’’
On the defensive side, the Illinois first-team unit held the backups to just 158 yards and that group forced the only turnover as defensive back Kendall Smith picked off Ryan Johnson in the second quarter.
One area of concern for Bielema after Thursday’s spring game is on special teams. The Fighting Illini are searching for replacements for punter Blake Hayes and kicker James McCourt.
Caleb Griffin, a former standout at Danville, appears to have the inside track on the kicking job as he made all eight of his extra points and he won the kicking competition at the end of the first quarter, making three of four. But Griffin lost the kicking competition at the end of the third quarter.
“It was kind of what I’ve been seeing this spring, a little bit of inconsistency,’’ Bielema said. “So, there is a lot of good work to get done there.’’
Hugh Robertson had four punts for an average of 40.5 yards a kick and his longest punt was 43 yards.
Illinois will finish its spring season with one final practice today and then Bielema will hold meetings next week with every player.
Training camp for the Fighting Illini will start in early August as the first game of the 2022 season is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, at Memorial Stadium against the Wyoming Cowboys.
