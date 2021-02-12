FITHIAN — After being down 36-24 at halftime, the Oakwood boys basketball team rebounded in the second half to get the 56-50 win over Milford.
Dalton Hobick had 20 points to lead the Comets, while Josh Young had 13, Isiah Ruch had 12 and Brevin Wells added nine.
Trey Totheroh had 16 points to lead the Bearcats, while Luke McCabe added 14 points and Trace Fleming added 13 points.
At Fithian
Oakwood 56, Milford 50
Milford (50) — Trace Fleming 5 3-4 13, Luke McCabe 4 4-6 18, Aaron Banning 1 0-0 2, Jarid Woodby 0 0-0 0, Trey Totheroh 4 6-7 16, Nicholas McKinney 0 0-0 0, William Teig 1 0-0 2, Payton Portwood 1 1-2 3, Nicholas Warren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-17 50.
Oakwood (56) —Brevin Wells 3 3-4 9, Gaven Clouse 1 0-2 2, Griffin Trees 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Ruch 3 6-6 12, Josh Young 6 1-2 13, Dalton Hobick 7 2-2 20. Totals: 20 12-16 56.
Milford;11;15;14;10;—;50
Oakwood;16;8;17;15;—;56
3-point field goals — Milford 4 (McCabe 2, Totheroh 2); Oakwood 4 (Hobick 4). Total fouls — Milford 14, Oakwood 15. Fouled out — McCabe. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.