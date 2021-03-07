FITHIAN — Oakwood senior Brevin Wells and Isaiah Ruch combined for 33 points as the Comets defeated the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans 79-34 on Saturday afternoon in the Vermilion Valley Conference contest.
Wells, who had a game-high 21 points, and Ruch, who chipped in with 12, were playing their final games at The Pit on Oakwood.
Joining them in double figures was junior Josh Young, who had 19, with 17 of those coming in the first half.
Luke Gordon was the leading scorer for Armstrong-Potomac with 15, while Brody Howard had 13 for the Trojans.
The Comets (9-2 overall, 8-0 in the VVC) secured at least a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference title with the win on Saturday. Oakwood can with the league outright with a win on Monday at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
At Oakwood
Oakwood 79, Armstrong-Potomac 34
A-P (34) — Kollin Asbury 2 0-4 4, Brody Howard 3 6-6 13, Gavin Parkerson 0 1-2 1, Luke Gordon 5 5-8 15, Jayce Townsend 0 1-2 1, Gavin Lomax 0 0-0 0, Cain Buhr 0 0-0 0, Rylee Showalter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 13-22 34.
Oakwood (79) — Brevin Wells 9 0-0 21, Gaven Clouse 1 0-0 2, Griffin Trees 2 0-2 6, Isaiah Ruch 6 0-0 12, Grant Powell 3 2-2 9, Josh Young 9 1-4 19, Joshua Ruch 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 2 0-0 4, Tanner Pichon 1 0-0 2, Bryson Myers 2 0-0 4. Totals: 35 3-8 79.
A-P; 8; 13; 8; 5; —; 34
Oakwood; 22; 23; 17; 17; —; 79
3-pointers — A-P 1 (Howard 1). Oakwood 6 (Wells 3, Trees 2, Powell 1). Total fouls — A-P 11, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — none.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 0-9 overall, 0-8 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood (9-2 overall, 8-0 in the VVC).
