OAKWOOD — Sam Howie and Brady Tevebaugh were freshmen the last time that the Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team won the Vermilion Valley Conference title in 2017.
Getting another conference title is their goal for the abbreviated COVID-19 spring season.
The Comets kept those hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over the previously unbeaten Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils on Thursday at the Oakwood Grade School.
"We want to win another conference title and we are on the right track with this win,'' said Howie, who scored two of Oakwood/Salt Fork's three first-half goals. "We have been playing better and better each game and we peaked at the perfect moment to play these guys.''
The win for the Comets (4-1 overall, 4-1 in the VVC) avenges a 3-2 loss that they suffered to the Blue Devils on March 9th in the season opener for both teams.
"We definitely had a lot more control in this match,'' said Tevebaugh, who recorded his first hat trick of the 2021 spring season. "And, we definitely took advantage of what we didn't have in the first game.''
The biggest difference in the two games between the top teams in the VVC came in the first half.
"We had a lot of good chances in that game, but we just didn't finish,'' said Oakwood/Salt Fork coach Eric Fenton. "This time, we did a better job with that.''
Just like the first matchup, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (5-1 overall, 4-1 in the VVC) scored first as Liam Oxendine gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.
But, this time around, Oakwood/Salt Fork answered and it didn't take very long.
The Comets tied the match at 1-1 on Tevebaugh's first goal off an assist from Grant Powell less than a minute after Oxendine's tally.
"Getting that quick turnaround definitely changed our momentum,'' said Tevebaugh. "Our intensity shot back up and our mentality completely changed.''
Oakwood/Salt Fork, which trailed 3-0 at halftime on March 8, got a pair of goals from Howie in the final five minutes of the first half to take a 3-1 lead.
Howie broke the tie with a perfectly executed direct kick and he gave the Comets the two-goal lead with a header off a pass from Tevebaugh.
"They were more aggressive today,'' Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Ryan Reifsteck said. "I told my team, they were going to be wanting this after the first game when we snuck one out. They played well and they took us out of our game.
"They were just the better team today.''
The Blue Devils had some opportunities in the first half, but Comets keeper Aaron Dean made some crucial saves to keep Bis-Henn/Ross-Al from take a multi-goal advantage.
"We probably had more shots on goal in the first half, but they had more shots where capitalized to score,'' Reifsteck said.
Tevebaugh completed his hat trick with a pair of goals in the second half and Howie and Tevebaugh combined for five goals and two assists.
"Those two up top are making things happen,'' Fenton said. "I've never had a better pair of forwards. We have had other single guys that were good, but those two are working great together.''
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al; 1; 0; —; 1
Oakwood/Salt Fork; 3; 2; —; 5
First half
BHRA — Liam Oxendine, 27th minute
OSF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Grant Powell), 28th minute
OSF — Sam Howie, 36th minute
OSF — Howie (assist Tevebaugh), 38th minute
Second half
OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Howie), 43rd minute
OSF — Tevebaugh, 55th minute
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Oakwood/Salt Fork 10. Keeper saves — BHRA: Garrett Huls 5. OSF: Aaron Dean 10.
Record — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-1 overall, 4-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood/Salt Fork 4-1 overall, 4-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.