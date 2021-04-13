DANVILLE — There are individual accomplishments and there are team accomplishments.
Every once in a while, an individual accomplishment can lead to a team accomplishment and that’s what happen on Monday afternoon at Drummy Field in Danville.
Oakwood/Salt Fork senior Brady Tevebaugh recorded a hat trick, with all three goals coming in the second half, to set a program record for goals in a season and with a 4-0 victory over Schlarman Academy, Oakwood/Salt Fork claims its first-ever outright Vermilion Valley Conference title in soccer.
“I really appreciate getting this in my senior year,’’ said Tevebaugh, talking about the VVC title.
But, what about the record?
“ I couldn’t be any happy with the title and the records,’’ said Tevebaugh, who set the program’s career school record in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Champaign Centennial.
The record for Tevebaugh came in just 13 games during the COVID-19 pandemic abbreviated spring season. Normally, Oakwood/Salt Fork plays about 20 matches during a typical fall season.
“Our team this year has really stepped up,’’ Tevebaugh said. “Sam (Howie) and I work really well together up top. We have that chemistry from playing youth soccer together and we have just carried it over into high school soccer.’’
And the proof with how well they work together is proven in the fact that Howie set the program’s single-season assist record with 13 on Tevebaugh’s second goal of the match.
The Comets (11-1-1 overall, 7-1 in the VVC) were held scoreless for the first 40 minutes against the Hilltoppers. It’s the second time this season that Schlarman Academy has held Oakwood/Salt Fork scoreless in the first half.
“We are not a good offensive team, so we have focused on defense,’’ said Schlarman Academy coach Mark Janesky. “We have done some things well. My goalie (Jamal Taylor) is a novice, this is his first year. We have made a lot of progress this season.
“In both games this season, we have done pretty well defensively for the first 40 minutes. We just can’t quite do it for the full 80 minutes.’’
Tevebaugh said the Comets were rushing their shots in the first half.
Just a few minutes into the second half, Howie and Tevebaugh connected to give Oakwood/Salt Fork a 1-0 lead.
“The biggest thing was that we had to be more patient and not try to hit the through ball on our first look,’’ said Oakwood/Salt Fork coach Eric Fenton. “We needed to get a couple of short touches to get the defense to step and then we could find our passes.’’
That first goal for the Comets forced the Hilltoppers into a different plan of attack.
“We had to try to score, so we made some changes,’’ Janesky said.
Oakwood/Salt Fork found the back of the net three more times with Grant Powell making it 2-0 and then Tevebaugh his second and third goals of the match to seal the victory.
“We stepped up as a team in the second half and our shots found their mark,’’ said Tevebaugh.
Monday’s victory was also the third straight shutout for the Comets and their keeper Aaron Dean, who has recorded six shutouts this season.
“I took a pretty good hit in the second half, but it was worth it for the shutout,’’ Dean said. “They had a couple of good shots, but I have to credit my defense for playing a big role in the shutout.’’
The Comets, who lost their very first conference match to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3-2 on March 9 in Rossville, won their final seven VVC matches and they are 11-0-1 overall since that opening-night defeat.
“I think that match definitely helped us,’’ Dean said. “We weren’t ready for the season and we just walked into that game thinking we were going to win.
“It humbled us and got us ready to fight for the rest of the season.’’
