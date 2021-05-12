At Oakwood
Oakwood 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3
Geo-RF/C; 100; 200; 0; —; 3; 6; 2
Oakwood; 101; 011; x; —; 4; 4; 0
WP — Dylan Bensyl. LP — Justice Arthur. Two or more hits — GRFC: Cale Steinbaugh 2. Oakwood: Isaiah Ruch 2, Josh Young 2. 2B — GRFC: Steinbaugh. RBIs — GRFC: Steinbaugh, Zach Roach. Oakwood: Ruch 2, Young, Matthew Miller.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3-4 overall, 1-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood 7-5 overall, 3-2 in the VVC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.