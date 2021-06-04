At Fletcher Family Field
Oakwood 14, Westville 13
Westville`301`441`0`—`13`13`4
Oakwood`112`270`1`—`14`16`2
WP — Dalton Hobick. LP — Ethan McMasters. Two or more hits — Westville: Drew Wichtowski 3, Landen Haurez 2, Zach Russell 2, Luke Johnson 2. Oakwood: Hobick 3, Isaiah Ruch 3, Koby Fletcher 3, Josh Young 2, Jacob Spicer 2. 2B — Westville: McMasters, Wichtowski, Haurez, Johnson, Gage Lange. Oakwood: Ruch 2, Young, Fletcher. 3B — Oakwood: Spear. HR — Westville: Burnett. RBIs — Westville: Wichtowski 3, Burnett 3, Haurez 2, McMasters, Lange, Cade Schaumburg. Oakwood: Hobick 2, Young 2, Fletcher 2, Ruch, Grant Powell, Dylan Bensyl, Joshua Ruch.
Records — Westville 6-11 overall. Oakwood 14-9.
