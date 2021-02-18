GEORGETOWN — The Oakwood girls basketball team took the lead early and did not let up as they beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42-18 on Thursday.
Addie Wright had 14 points to lead the Comets, while Ashlynn Pinnick had 11, Aaliyah Denius had eight and Karsen Rupp added six.
Kendall Roberts had eight points to lead the Buffaloes.
The Comets will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday, while the Buffaloes will take on Salt Fork on Monday.
At Georgetown
Oakwood 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18
Oakwood (42) — Aaliyah Denius 2 4-6 8, Karsen Rupp 3 0-6 6, Nikita Taylor 0 0-0 0, Tiffany Paris 1 1-2 3, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 6 2-2 14, Savannah Nevitt 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 5 1-4 11, Emilia Frerichs 0 0-0 0, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-20 42.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (18) — Jasmine Ray 0 0-0 0, J'Lynn Waltz 1 0-0 2, Savana Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Kierra Winland 1 0-0 2, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Kendall Roberts 3 0-0 8, Sydney Spesard 1 0-0 2, Jaycee Arthur 1 0-0 2, Bryleigh Collom 1 0-0 2, Eva Ford 0 0-0 0, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-0 18.
Oakwood;14;9;15;4;—;42
Geo-RF;4;7;5;2;—;18
3-point field goals — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2 (Roberts 2). Total fouls — Oakwood 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
