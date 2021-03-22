FITHIAN — Gaven Clouse rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns as the Oakwood Comets opened the 2021 spring football season with a 44-6 victory over the Oblong-Palastine-Hutsonville Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
The Comets rolled up nearly 400 yards of total offense as senior quarterback Brevin Wells threw for 126 yards and a touchdown with Josh Young as Oakwood's top receiver with three receptions for 76 yards and a score.
On the defensive side, Connor Hutson and Tanner Pichon shared team-high honors with 7 tackles each.
Next week, Oakwood opens Vermilion Valley Conference play at Georgetown-Ridge Farm Chrisman. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night.
