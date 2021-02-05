FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team got off on the right foot on Friday in defeating Cissna Park 67-42 in the season opener.
Brevin Wells led a balanced Comet attack with 18 points, while Dalton Hobick had 16, Josh Young had 13 and Isaiah Ruch added 10.
Oakwood returns to action on Tuesday, when it will face Schlarman Academy.
At Fithian
Oakwood 67, Cissna Park 42
Cissna Park (42) — Hull 1 0-1 3, Davoree 2 0-0 6, Tillman 0 0-0 0, Kaeb 2 0-0 4, Rogers 4 1-3 11, Verkler 7 2-3 16, Garrison 1 0-0 2, Horton 0 0-0 0, Shrebeck 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-7 42.
Oakwood (67) — Brevin Wells 6 4-4 18, Gaven Clouse 1 0-0 2, Griffin Trees 2 0-0 5, Isaiah Ruch 3 4-6 10, Grant Powell 1 0-0 3, Josh Young 6 1-2 13, Dalton Hobick 5 4-5 16, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0, Bryson Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 13-17 67.
Cissna Park;19;6;6;11;—;42
Oakwood;15;24;12;16;—;67
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 5 (Savoree 2, Rogers 2, Hull); Oakwood 6 (Wells 2, Hobick 2, Trees, Powell). Total fouls — Cissna Park 17, Oakwood 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
