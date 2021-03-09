BISMARCK — Oakwood senior guard Brevin Wells figured out quickly on Monday night that his shot was quite there for the Comets.
So, instead of trying to force things, he did what any good point guard would do in that situation — he turned it over to his teammates.
Wells recorded a game-high nine assists as the Comets completed an undefeated Vermilion Valley Conference campaign with a 58-50 victory over the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils.
With the victory, Oakwood (10-2 overall and 9-0 in the VVC) claims its third conference title in four years while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, last year’s league champion, falls to 11-4 overall and 7-2 in the VVC.
“My shots weren’t hitting in the first half,’’ said Wells, who missed his only two field goal attempts — both from 3-point range. “I had planned to keep shooting, but the Bismarck defense kept coming out on me and they were leaving someone open. So instead of forcing my shot, I just made the pass.’’
The guys that wound up those open looks for the Comets were senior Isaiah Ruch, who finished with 12 points, sophomore Dalton Hobick, who had 14 points including three 3-pointers in the second quarter, and junior Josh Young, who had a game-high 24 points.
“They had great balance on the offensive end,’’ said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Gary Tidwell. “Hobick had a great first half knocking down those 3s. We were concerned with Well, but those other three really stepped up and did a great job.
“Wells is a great ballhandler and point guard. He has the ability to score, but he passed that up tonight. He made the difference for them and controlled the tempo.’’
Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell acknowledged that he and the Comets assistant coaches just sat back and watched Wells run the show.
“We played consistently well tonight and that’s because Brevin was our floor general out there,’’ Mandrell said.
The Comets only trailed three times in the contest, at 3-2, 16-15 and 18-17. They took full control of the contest and the VVC title with a 13-5 run in final 3 minutes, 44 seconds of the second quarter.
Hobick made three straight 3-pointers during that stretch — all three came on passes from Wells.
“Instead of trying to dribble through their (1-2-2) press, we knew we had to move the ball side-to-side and find the holes,’’ Wells said. “It really helped with Dalton hit those 3-pointers, we needed those.’’
And when Oakwood wasn’t knocking down the long-range shots, it was Ruch and Young finding the holes in the middle of the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin defense.
“I thought that we passed the ball really well,’’ Young said. “We were able to slow it down and play our game. We were able to get a lot of open shots against their defense.’’
Young also had a big part in the Comets success from the free-throw line. They were 18-of-19 from the charity stripe in the contest and Young was 12-of-12.
“Normally in practice, I can’t make any free throws,’’ he said.
So what was different?
“I don’t know, but I liked it,’’ he said.
Any comeback attempts from the Blue Devils were severely damaged by their impatience on the offensive end, according to Tidwell.
“They did a great job defensively, but we rushed a lot and had a lot of unforced turnovers,’’ said Tidwell, whose team was 5-of-25 from 3-point range in the contest. “We have struggled with being patient on the offensive end recently and you can’t do that against good teams like Oakwood.
“It almost seemed like we thought we were down by 20 instead being down by like 10 in the second half.’’
Wells admitted that revenge was on the mind of the Comets coming into Monday’s game.
Last year, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin defeated Oakwood in the regional semifinals and back in January, the Blue Devils defeated the Comets 50-49 at Legacy Courts in Lafayette.
“It was mix of the regional from last year and the game in Lafayette,’’ Wells said. “I just wish that we could play a few more games this year, especially rematches against the two teams (St. Joseph-Ogden and Villa Grove-Heritage) that we lost to earlier this season.’’
With Monday’s victory over Bis-Henn/Ross-Al, Mandrell picked up his 500th coaching victory, which has included previous stops at Mounds Meridian and Oakland.
“I’ve been lucky to have some really good talented kids,’’ Mandrell said. “I think this is an honor for the kids that played for me.’’
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Elijah Tidwell had a team-high 20 points for the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel had 12 and senior Brody Sexton chipped in with 10.
While Oakwood season is complete, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al still has one game left on its scheduled. The Blue Devils will host the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Friday in a rematch of last year’s regional championship game.
