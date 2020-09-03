DANVILLE — A good short game and solid course management can makeup for a lack of length off the tees in high school golf.
Oakwood senior Reed Sperry and his teammates proved that on Wednesday afternoon at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Sperry’s round of 6-over 42 was good enough to earn medalist honors and the Comets claimed a nine-shot victory over the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils (189-198).
“It went really well,’’ said Oakwood first-year coach Jeremy McLaughlin. “We had three golfers in the 40s and shot a 189. That is our lowest score of the season after just three matches.
“It like chipping and good course management was the difference for us.’’
Case in point came from Sperry on the par-5 fifth hole at Harrison Park.
The Oakwood senior found his third shot under a pine tree near the green, instead of trying to make an unbelievable shot Sperry took the 1-shot penalty for an unplayable lie. He chipped onto the green and made the putt for a bogey 6.
“You just have to accept the penalty and carry on,’’ said Sperry. “I probably would have gotten closer to a 10 or higher, if I would have tried to play that shot.’’
Is it really that easy to accept that penalty?
“I just keep reminding myself that it’s better in the long run,’’ Sperry said.
Honestly, the round didn’t get off to a good start for Sperry whose approach shot on the par-4 first hole was more than 20 yards right of the green.
“When you start off bad, you only have one way to go,’’ said Sperry, who had five pars in his round.
And how did Sperry turn things around?
“I just started singing and got myself into a good mood,’’ he said.
After the match, Sperry and the rest of the Comets were singing a very happy tune as Wednesday was the first time that Oakwood had beaten Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in the past four years.
“It feels good,’’ said Sperry. “But, I know they were a player down tonight and that helped us a little bit.
“But, it still feels good to get a win over that team.’’
Izaiah Lusk, who was an all-conference performer last year for the Blue Devils, was out for medical reasons on Wednesday.
Not only was Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin missing one of its top golfers, but the rest of the team managed just two scores under 50. Senior Rance Bryant had the low round for the Blue Devils with a 43.
“It was a rough day — not our best effort,’’ said BHRA first-year coach Brian Carpenter. “I think we came out a little flat and with a lack of focus. In a 9-hole match, you have to start fairly quick, because it’s hard to bounce back when you drop that quickly on the first hole.’’
Several players for the Blue Devils were seen hitting balls on the driving range after the match.
“This was probably our worst round as a team and our scores were a little higher than normal,’’ Carpenter added. “Missing Izaiah hurt us, but we have the caliber of players that should be to step up and contribute more than we did tonight.’’
According to Carpenter, one bright spot was senior Issac Tabels, who shot a 48 on Wednesday.
Rounding out the scoring on Wednesday for Oakwood was Travis Goodner with a 46, Kyle McFarland had a 49 and Case Kopacz finished with a 52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.