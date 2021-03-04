WESTVILLE — The Oakwood boys basketball team took a 20-5 first quarter lead and went on to beat Westville 64-39 on Thursday.
Josh Young had 18 points for the Comets. while Brevin Wells had 14 points, Isaiah Ruch had 11 and Dalton Hobick added eight.
Cole Maxwell had 13 points for the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 10, Luke Johnson had six and Will Terry added five.
At Westville
Oakwood 64, Westville 39
Oakwood (64) — Brevin Wells 5 1-3 14, Gaven Clouse 2 0-0 4, Griffin Trees 1 0-0 3, Isiah Ruch 4 3-4 11, Grant Powell 0 0-0 0, Josh Young 9 0-0 18, Josh Ruch 1 0-0 2, Dalton Hobick 3 0-0 8, Tanner Pichon 1 0-0 2, Bryson Myers 0 2-2 2. Totals: 26 6-9 64.
Westville (39) — Cole Maxwell 4 2-4 13, Landen Haurez 0 0-0 0, Will Terry 1 2-2 5, Luke Johnson 2 0-0 6, Kenny Clarkston 1 0-0 2, Kamden Maddox 4 0-0 10, Bryce Burnett 1 1-2 3, Drew Watchtowsel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-8 39.
Oakwood;20;16;14;14;—;64
Westville;5;10;10;14;— ;39
3-point field goals — Oakwood 6 (Wells 3, Hobick 2, Trees); Westville 6 (Johnson 2, Maddox 2, Terry, Maxwell). Total fouls — Oakwood 8, Westville 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.