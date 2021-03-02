CHRISMAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team's strong start was all that was needed on Tuesday as the Comets beat Chrisman 64-26.
Dalton Hobick had 20 points for Oakwood, who had a 39-15 halftime lead, while Josh Young had 13, Griffin Trees had 10 and Brevin Wells added nine.
Blake Barna led Chrisman with 10 points, while Nic Eddy added six.
The Comets will face Westville on Friday.
At Chrisman
Oakwood 64, Chrisman 26
Oakwood (64) — Brevin Wells 3 1-2 9, Gaven Clouse 3 0-0 6, Griffin Trees 4 0-0 10, Isaiah Ruch 2 0-1 4, Grant Powell 0 0-0 0, Josh Young 5 3-4 13, Dalton Hobick 10 0-0 20, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0, Bryson Myers 1 0-0 2 Totals: 28 4-7 64.
Chrisman (26) — John Phipps 0 0-0 0, Tristan Lehmkuhl 1 0-0 3, Colton Brazelton 0 0-0 0, Nic Eddy 2 2-4 6, Layne Smith 1 2-2 4, Blake Barna 4 0-0 10, Chris Francis 1 0-0 3, Dyas Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-6 26.
Oakwood;18;24;20;5;—; 66
Chrisman;9;6;5;6;—;26
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Wells 2, Trees 2); Chrisman 4 (Barna 2, Francis, Lehmkuhl). Total fouls — Oakwood 11, Chrisman 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
