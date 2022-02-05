FITHIAN — Oakwood's dynamic duo of Dalton Hobick and Josh Young combined for 43 points to lead the Comets to a 63-57 victory over Iroquois West in a battle at the top of the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Oakwood, which improved to 21-6 overall, is now in a three-way tie for first with Iroquois West (20-4) and Milford (21-6) as all three teams have one loss in conference action.
The Comets (9-1 in the VVC) still has league games left with Salt Fork on Tuesday and Schlarman Academy on Friday. The Raiders (8-1 in the VVC) still must play Milford on Tuesday, and Cissna Park on Feb. 15 along with a makeup game with Chrisman to be determined.
Hobick and Young took turns carry the Comets in Saturday's contest. Hobick scored 13 of his 21 in the first half, while Young scored 19 of his game-high 22 in the second half — including making all 13 of his free-throw attempts.
Oakwood 63, Iroquois West 57
Iroquois West (57) — Peyton Rhodes 5 0-0 14, Evan Izquiendo 0 0-0 0, Sam McMillan 6 1-3 16, Tyler Read 0 0-0 0, David Zavala 0 0-0 0, Lucas Frank 1 0-0 2, Aiden Tilstra 5 1-1 11, Cannon Leonard 7 0-5 14. Totals: 24 2-9 57.
Oakwood (63) — Gavan Clouse 3 0-2 6, Griffin Trees 3 1-2 7, Joshua Ruch 2 0-0 4, Grant Powell 1 1-2 3, Josh Young 4 13-13 22, Dalton Hobick 8 3-4 21, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 18-23 63.
Iroquois West `16 `11 `9 `22 `— `57
Oakwood `14 `10 `19 `20 `— `63
3-pointers — Iroquois West 7 (Rhodes 4, McMillan 3). Oakwood 3 (Hobick 2, Young 1). Total fouls — Iroquois West 20, Oakwood 15. Fouled out — Tilstra, Leonard. Technical foul — Zavala.
Records — Iroquois West 20-4 overall, 8-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood 21-6 overall, 9-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
