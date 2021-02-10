DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy and Oakwood boys basketball teams fought until overtime before the Comets came away with a 62-60 win on Tuesday.
Isaiah Ruch had 20 points to lead the Comets, while Josh Young had 16, Brevin Wells had 11 and Dalton Hobick added seven.
Jamal Taylor led the Hilltoppers with 24 points, while Jason Craig had 13, Caleb Kelly had 10 and Chris Brown added seven.
At Danville
Oakwood 62, Schlarman Academy 60
Oakwood (62) — Brevin Wells 2 6-7 11, Gaven Clouse 1 3-5 5, Griffin Trees 1 1-2 3, Isaiah Ruch 9 1-2 20, Josh Young 7 2-4 16, Josh Young 7 2-4 16, Dalton Hobick 3 1-3 7. Totals: 23 14-23 62.
Schlarman (60) — Jason Craig 6 1-2 13, Chris Brown 2 2-4 7, Josh Wright 2 0-0 4, Jamal Taylor 8 8-9 24, Caleb Kelly 3 2-4 10, Andy Craig 1 0-0 2, Cavean McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-19 60.
Oakwood;11;16;12;15;8;—; 66
Schlarman;14;14;10;16;6;—;60
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Wells, Ruch); Schlarman 3 (Kelly 2, Brown). Total fouls — Oakwood 17, Schlarman 20. Fouled out — Wright. Technical fouls — none.
