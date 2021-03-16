SF Logo

At Catlin

Salt Fork 2, Oakwood 0

Oakwood; 16; 13

Salt Fork; 25; 25

Match statistics

Kills — Oakwood 5 (Aaliyah Denius 2, Madison Doan 2, Luci Morris 1). Salt Fork 21 (Mackenzie Russell 6, Gracie Jessup 5, Brynlee Keeran 3, Kendyl Hart 2, Olivia Birge 2, Zoe Washkowiak 2, Shelby McGee 1). Blocks — Oakwood 3 (Denius 3). Salt Fork 2 (Jessup 1, Hurt 1). Assists — Oakwood 5 (Karsen Rupp 4, Denius 1). Salt Fork 21 (Olivia Birge 19, Keeran 1, Hurt 1). Aces — Oakwood 2 (Denius 1, Morris 1). Salt Fork10 (Jessup 5, Birge 3, Russell 2).

Records — Oakwood 0-1 overall, 0-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Salt Fork 1-0 overall, 1-0 in the VVC.

JV score — Salt Fork def. Oakwood, 25-20, 25-9.

