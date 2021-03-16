PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 2, Oakwood 0
Oakwood; 16; 13
Salt Fork; 25; 25
Match statistics
Kills — Oakwood 5 (Aaliyah Denius 2, Madison Doan 2, Luci Morris 1). Salt Fork 21 (Mackenzie Russell 6, Gracie Jessup 5, Brynlee Keeran 3, Kendyl Hart 2, Olivia Birge 2, Zoe Washkowiak 2, Shelby McGee 1). Blocks — Oakwood 3 (Denius 3). Salt Fork 2 (Jessup 1, Hurt 1). Assists — Oakwood 5 (Karsen Rupp 4, Denius 1). Salt Fork 21 (Olivia Birge 19, Keeran 1, Hurt 1). Aces — Oakwood 2 (Denius 1, Morris 1). Salt Fork10 (Jessup 5, Birge 3, Russell 2).
Records — Oakwood 0-1 overall, 0-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Salt Fork 1-0 overall, 1-0 in the VVC.
JV score — Salt Fork def. Oakwood, 25-20, 25-9.
