At Bismarck
Oakwood 58, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50
Oakwood (58) — Brevin Wells 0-2 2-2 2, Gavin Clouse 3-4 0-0 6, Isaiah Ruch 5-12 2-3 12, Josh Young 6-16 12-12 24, Dalton Hobick 4-11 2-3 14, Griffin Trees 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-46 18-19 58.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (50) — Dawson Dodd 1-1 0-0 2, Brody Sexton 3-7 4-4 10, Asa Ray 1-5 0-0 3, Elijah Tidwell 8-19 1-3 20, Brett Meidel 6-14 0-0 12, Rance Bryant 1-1 0-0 3, Noah Gomez 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 20-50 5-7 50.
Oakwood; 14; 16; 14; 14; —; 58
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al; 11; 12; 8; 19; —; 50
3-pointers — Oakwood 4-13 (Hobick 4-10, Wells 0-2, Trees 0-1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-25 (Tidwell 3-10, Ray 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Sexton 0-3, Meidel 0-4, Gomez 0-3). Rebounds — Oakwood 34 (Hobick 10, Young 7, Wells 6, Ruch 6, Clouse 1, Trees 1, TEAM 2). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25 (Sexton 7, Meidel 5, Tidwell 4, Dodd 2, Bryant 2, Gomez 2, Ray 1, TEAM 2). Assists — Oakwood 16 (Wells 9, Young 3, Hobick 2, Clouse 1, Ruch 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7 (Meidel 3, Sexton 2, Ray 1, Bryant 1). Turnovers — Oakwood 15, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15. Steals — Oakwood 7 (Ruch 2, Young 2, Hobick 2, Clouse 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10 (Dodd 3, Tidwell 2, Bryant 2, Sexton 1, Meidel 1, Sexton 1). Total fouls — Oakwood 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 16. Fouled out — none. Officials — Devan Fox, Nathan Howie, Jamison Kuemmerle.
Records — Oakwood 10-2 overall, 9-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11-4 overall, 7-2 in the VVC.
JV score — Oakwood 49, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 40.
