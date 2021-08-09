CAYUGA, Ind. — For the third year in a row, the North Vermillion athletic programs is among the top of the state in sportsmanship.
On Monday, the school was one of 11 schools that won the IHSAA Sportsmanship Award. The IHSAA gives out this award to schools that have met or exceeded the criteria set forth within the IHSAA Sportsmanship program.
“We have won it for a couple of years and this year, they had a new criteria,” North Vermillion athletics director Martin Brown said. “Everyone starts off with 110 points. If a kids gets ejected, you lose five, a fan 10 and a coach 15 and you can do things to get points back like take sportsmanship classes and getting positive write-ups by officials.”
Brown said write-ups are for good moments and even how a team faces defeat.
“We get around four of those a year for officials that witnessed good sportsmanship, like in a tight football game, we help someone up after a tackle and that is common for us,” Brown said. “I think we got one where a kid ran to get an air ball at halftime of a basketball game and gave it to the official. He didn’t have to do that, but that was a good write-up.
“We also get ones where if we are down by a lot, we still show good composure. You don’t want those but it is good that the kids handle the losses well.”
Along with writeups, another thing that North Vermillion does is have a special leadership conference in the start of the school year.
“We have a group of kids that requests to be in a student leadership committee and they put on a sportsmanship clinics,” Brown said. “We have someone from the IHSAA come, someone form the media come in and a referee and come in and talk about social media and sportsmanship in the real world and they speak to the kids. We also put on some unified events by working with kids that have special needs, we put on a track day, a basketball camp and we play a game between another school.”
With students coming in and out of the program, Brown said teaching them early about sportsmanship has been a big key.
“You realize that everything is a work in progress because there is always a new group of kids coming in,” Brown said. “So it is working with coaches and athletes and that we make it important for everyone and tell them that while winning is not the most important thing, it is a byproduct of what we do.”
While the IHSAA Sportsmanship Award is three years old, Brown said that the programs have received sportsmanship awards from the IHSAA for parts of the last decade.
“We had our first students in today and we talked about our reputation and in the last 10 years, we have won an award with something like this and it was tougher this year than last year,” Brown said. “With Covid, we were fortunate to take this this past season and the season before. The community buys in. It is a wonderful community and teachers and coaches. If one person messes up, it makes it hard to get and I think that our community buys into that and we are proud of that.”
