NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame students will need to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after many of them rushed onto the football field after a victory against No. 1 Clemson and continued celebrating at weekend parties.
Thousands of students swarmed coaches and players following the 47-40 double-overtime win Saturday night. Many of the students were not wearing masks or they had them pulled down, according to The Associated Press.
Prior to attending the game, all undergraduate students had been tested for the novel coronavirus this past week, according to a statement on Twitter from St. Joseph County Health Department Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox.
Fox said Monday, “The university went to pretty extraordinary lengths to ensure that no students who were positive for COVID were at the game.”
Students were tested last week, especially since Halloween and all of its social activities had just taken place. Health and school officials felt like the stadium had been pretty safe throughout the season, he said, pointing out that attendees have been wearing masks and it’s an outdoor stadium.
If students did not get tested prior to the game, their tickets were deactivated, Fox said. And naturally, those who tested positive or who had been in contact with a positive person were in quarantine.
Testing reduced the risk, but it did not eliminate it, Fox said.
“As the game wore on at end of fourth quarter and in overtime, it was a little bit like watching a train wreck in slow motion. You could see students all just moving down to the first 15 or 20 rows. You could see all this vertical compression in the stadium, and you could tell that the energy level was just building and they had police and security and staff in place on the field. But at some point, their focus shifts from what would be ideal in a pandemic to how do we minimize the risk of injury from trampling or crushing people and reduce the risk of broken ankles, legs and things like that, and keep players from both teams safe.”
Reality shifted in that moment of pandemic concerns to 5,000 to 6,000 people rushing onto a field and protecting the ND and Clemson players and staff, he said.
Obviously there was no physical distancing and people had masks on, but Fox said he doesn’t know how many failed to wear them.
He was more concerned with social gatherings after the game than the actual storming of the field.
Fox described it as a perfect storm: a night game against a great opponent, beautiful weather and the energy around the presidential election.
Fox added that he did not think there was much of a risk of transmission for those who were on the field. The after parties are where his concerns lie.
Like much of Michiana, Notre Dame and St. Joseph County have seen increasing coronavirus numbers.
Prior to the game, school officials posted on the university’s website, here.nd.edu: “We realize it has been a challenging semester in many ways, and we want to conclude as safely as possible. We are asking for your help. Saturday’s game against Clemson is an exciting opportunity to cheer on our football team, but your choices that day also impact the health of our community.
“Please adhere to the University’s policy of gathering informally in groups of 10 or less outdoors prior to the game. Take advantage of the many pregame activities planned on campus. Follow the instructions of Notre Dame Stadium officials at all times.”
But because that did not happen, University President the Rev. John Jenkins wrote a letter to students admonishing them for their behavior.
“As exciting as last night’s victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend.”
He consulted with Fox and announced that registration holds will be placed on the record of any student who fails to appear for testing when asked to do so; students were advised not to leave the South Bend area until they receive the results of their exit coronavirus tests (if they leave before then, a registration hold will be placed on their record); and a zero tolerance policy for any on- or off-campus gatherings that do not meet with health and safety guidelines.
“Those found responsible for hosting such gatherings will face severe sanctions,” Jenkins wrote.
Jenkins himself contracted the virus after attending a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House for the announcement of the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Jenkins did not wear a face covering at the Sept. 26 ceremony and began his quarantine Sept. 28. The South Bend Tribune reported the Notre Dame faculty Senate censured Jenkins Thursday with a resolution of “disappointment,” after a no-confidence resolution was dropped in favor of the lesser rebuke. Jenkins has apologized for not wearing a face covering.
Under the Standards of Conduct on the university’s website, the university adds that “Community members, whether students, faculty, or staff, should report unsafe behavior with specific addresses, names, and details. Depending on the nature of the incident, hosts of unsafe gatherings jeopardize their ability to remain a part of the University community.”
As for the team itself, Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly made a prescient statement to his team prior to the game that he related in a post-game press conference.
“I had told our team, and again, I’m doing a lot of things I probably shouldn’t be doing, but I told our team at our walk-through (Saturday), I said, ‘Listen, I just want you to know, when we win this thing, the fans are going to storm the field and with COVID being is as it is, we got to get off the field and get to the tunnel,’” Kelly said. “Now I beat them all to the tunnel, so that didn’t go over so good. … So my skills of prognostication was pretty good today.”
But the students being in the stadium was appreciated by Kelly. He said, “Our students were awesome. They made it feel like a true game, even though there was less than 15,000 in the stadium. They did their best to give us that feeling, and when they stormed the field you got a sense of a special moment at Notre Dame. I know our players did as well.”
