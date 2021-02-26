DANVILLE — Blake Norton had 16 points as the Salt Fork boys basketball team beat Schlarman Academy 61-50 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Friday.
The Storm saw themselves only up 25-23 at halftime, before outscoring the Hilltoppers 36-27 in the second half.
Garrett Taylor had 15 points for Salt Fork, while Colden Earles had 14, Brady Tevebaugh had seven and Camden Smoot added six points.
Caleb Kelly had 15 points to lead Schlarman, who was up 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, while Jamal Taylor had 12, Josh Wright had 10, Chris Brown had seven and Jason Craig added six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.