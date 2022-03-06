ATTICA, Ind. — The only people that thought North Vermillion would be playing for the IHSAA Sectional 54 title on Saturday before the season started were the ones wearing the Falcon apparel.
That's what happens when your program goes through a few lean years.
North Vermillion was 4-37 the past two years after winning four straight sectional titles.
"I thought we were going to be pretty decent because of our senior class,'' said North Vermillion senior Carter Edney, who along with Landon Naylor and Dalton Thomas formed the nucleus for the Falcons. "But everyone was doubting us. A lot of people said that we were only going to have 2 wins again.''
And while North Vermillion did windup on the short end of a 63-24 contest against Lafayette Central Catholic for the Sectional 54 title, the Falcons did substantially better than their 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with their final record being 9-16.
"This senior class set a new standard from where we have been the last years,'' said North Vermillion coach Cody Wright referring to the four wins in two years. "They battled thought some close games this year. We could have easily been .500 this season.
"From where we have been and all the beatings that we have taken, it feels good to have a new standard to build upon.''
North Vermillion senior guard Landon Naylor has been there to see the full transition of the program. Naylor was a freshman on the 2019 sectional championship team that ironically, lost to Lafayette Central Catholic for the regional title.
"It's been incredible,'' he said. "Our program was really strong when I was freshman and then we hit a rough stretch, and we had to deal with COVID.
"But, I think, this year, we have gotten the program back on the right track, and hopefully, the younger kids on this team have learned from this and it will help them in the future.''
So, how did Wright and his seniors get North Vermillion turned around this season?
"It's because of the hard work these guys have put in.'' Wright said. "We had at least 65 practices this year, and that's over 100 hours since we started practice in November. People on the outside don't see that. They also don't see the amount of work these boys put in during the offseason.
"Getting to nine wins this year and advancing the sectional game is a little reward for them and what they accomplished this season.''
Wright added that while North Vermillion relied heavily on its three seniors this year, who combined for 15 points in Saturday's loss to Lafayette Central Catholic, the majority of the Falcons program is made up of freshmen and sophomores.
"I've been a Falcon my whole life,'' Naylor said. "I want these guys behind me to continuing building this program back up next year and in the future.''
Wright added, "our younger guys better know that we don't want to go backwards. This success is going to be a big motivating factor in the offseason. I hope they have seen the hard work and discipline it's going to take to keep moving forward.''
For Lafayette Central Catholic, rated No. 11 in the final Associated Press Class 1A Poll, the sectional championship was its third in the past four years as the Knights have bigger goals tied to regional, semi-state and state aspirations.
"There is a reason that they are a top-ranked team,'' said Wright, whose team never in the contest.
Central Catholic senior Clark Barrett had a double-double with a game-high 23 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Barrett, at 6-foot-5, was just one of the long and lanky players the Knights put on the court against the shorter Falcons.
"Their length is insane compared to the teams we have seen all year,'' said Naylor, who is 5-foot-8. "We to change everything up from our passes to our shots, because they will just simply block them if didn't.''
North Vermillion wound up shooting 20.9 percent (9-of-43) in the loss, just slightly better than Covington (20 percent), who suffered a 55-30 loss to Central Catholic in the sectional semifinals.
"After seeing what they did to Covington (on Friday), I knew they were very solid defensively,'' Wright said. "For us to have any type of success, we were going to have to hit some big shots and we didn't do that.
"I also thought we need keep them off the offensive boards and limit their second-chance opportunities. We didn't do that either.''
The Knights had a 28-8 halftime lead thanks, in part, to six offensive rebounds and 10 second-chance points.
With the victory, Central Catholic advances to play Southwood (14-11) in the semifinals of Frankfort Regional this Saturday, while Liberty Christian (17-9) will play Blue River (15-10) in the other semifinal.
IHSAA Sectional 54 Championship
Lafayette Central Catholic 63, North Vermillion 24
North Vermillion (24) — Landon Naylor 0-7 1-2 1, Dalton Thomas 2-9 0-0 6, Jerome White 1-4 0-2 2, Carter Edney 4-11 0-0 8, Atticus Blank 1-4 0-0 2, Elijah Peaslee 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Wesch 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron Cheuvront 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Dawson 0-1 2-2 2, Noah Scott 1-1 0-0 3, Owen Edwards 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 9-43 3-6 24.
Central Catholic (63) — Ben Mazur 1-4 0-0 3, Clark Barrett 8-14 3-4 23, Tanner Fields 2-8 0-0 4, Clark Obermiller 6-9 1-2 14, Albert Schwartz 2-5 0-0 4, Billy Owens 1-2 0-1 2, Nick Page 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Hardebeck 2-3 5-5 9, Keaton Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Colton Stricker 0-2 0-0 0, Bryce McCammon 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Kerr 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 24-50 9-12 63.
North Vermillion `3 `5 `10 `6 `— `24
Central Catholic `14 `14 `19 `16 `— `63
3-pointers — North Vermillion 3-19 (Thomas 2-8, Scott 1-1, Naylor 0-1, White 0-1, Edney 0-4, Blank 0-2, Peaslee 0-1, Edwards 0-1). Central Catholic 6-22 (Barrett 4-9, Mazur 1-4, Obermiller 1-1, Fields 0-3, Owens 0-1, Hardebeck 0-1, Stricker 0-2, Kerr 0-1). Rebounds — North Vermillion 25 (Edney 5, Edwards 4, Thomas 3, Blank 3, Dawson 3, Naylor 2, White 2, Peaslee 1, Scott 1, TEAM 1). Central Catholic 40 (Barrett 12, Obermiller 9, Schwartz 6, Hardebeck 3, Brooks 2, Kerr 2, Mazur 1, Fields 1, Owens 1, Page 1, TEAM 2). Assists — North Vermillion 5 (Naylor 2, Blank 2, White 1). Central Catholic 14 (Mazur 4, Fields 3, Page 3, Hardebeck 2, Obermiller 1, Schwartz 1). Turnovers — North Vermillion 10, Central Catholic 8. Steals — North Vermillion 7 (Edney 4, Thomas 1, White 1, Blank 1). Central Catholic 4 (Fields 1, Hardeback 1, Brooks 1, Kerr 1). Total fouls — North Vermillion 9, Central Catholic 4. Fouled out — none.
Records — North Vermillion 9-16 overall, Lafayette Central Catholic 17-9 overall.
