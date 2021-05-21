CAYUGA, Ind. — North Vermillion senior Emily Fitzwater didn’t pitch in her team’s last two games as she was battling a nagging injury.
Thursday’s contest with the Covington Trojans was not only her final opportunity to pitch before next week’s sectional tournament but it was senior night for the Falcons.
Fitzwater looked like she was 100 percent with 15 strikeouts as she tossed a 3-hit shutout in North Vermillion’s 10-0 victory over Covington in six innings.
“We played like we know how tonight,’’ said North Vermillion coach Ardie Kilgore, whose team beat Covington 8-6 in nine innings on Tuesday night. “We had our bats going and defensively we were better.’’
But as Covington coach Ryan Sowers said, “Fitzwater was a big difference. She is going to change things for them any time she pitches.’’
The Trojans did threaten to score in the sixth, but Fitzwater recorded her final strikeout of the night.
“I had a little time off — more than I’ve had this season. It was good to be back tonight,’’ she said. “My movement pitches were moving well and our defense made some good plays behind.
“It was just a good all-around team effort.’’
Fitzwater said the biggest difference between Tuesday and Thursday night for the Falcons (12-10 overall, 7-7 in the Wabash River Conference) was how they started.
North Vermillion built a 7-0 lead after four innings with a 2-run second, a 2-run third and a 3-run fourth.
“We played well on Tuesday but we waited a little longer to get things started,’’ Fitzwater said as the Falcons didn’t score until the sixth inning on Tuesday. “Tonight, we were on it from the get-go.
“Next week in sectionals, you have to on it from the beginning because there is no guarantee that you are going to be able to comeback.’’
North Vermillion’s Jenna Bailey played a big role in her team’s offensive output as she went 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Emma Eastlund had a team-high two RBIs for the Falcons.
“We hit the ball better than we have been,’’ said Kilgore, noting that the Falcons were getting back to 100 percent just in time for the sectional tournament. “This is what we can do when we are hitting on all cylinders.’’
While everything was very positive on the North Vermillion side, it was just the opposite for Covington, which falls to 9-15 overall and 4-9 in the WRC.
“We took a couple steps back tonight,’’ Sowers said. “We’re taking it as a bump in the road that we’ll recover from.’’
The biggest concern for Sowers was that he felt his team was flat for this big game with North Vermillion.
“Our energy and intensity wasn’t there,’’ he said. “We are a team when things are going well, we stay up; but when they are not, we get down.
“North Vermillion got on top of us quick and that was a dagger. We are going to work on that heading into the sectionals next week.’’
Covington has a contest today with Fountain Central before playing either Lafayette Central Catholic or Fountain Central in a sectional semifinal next Wednesday.
North Vermillion is scheduled to play Attica at 7 p.m. (Eastern) next Tuesday in a sectional quarterfinal contest.
