CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team continues to lead the way in blood donation.
For the eighth straight year, the Falcons won the Colts Leadership Challenge by hosting a blood drive during the summer months when local blood inventories are the most difficult to maintain.
North Vermillion has held the blood drive with the highest percentage of participation based on school population, increasing donor participation each year, and have held the largest blood drive in the state for the past two years.
The challenge is sponsored by the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Blood Center and encourages high school football teams by recruiting volunteers for blood drives. Through the programs, students have a direct impact on hospital patients and contribute to their quality of life through the gift of blood.
