CAYUGA, Ind. — For the last few years, the North Vermillion football team have always had a strong senior core returning.
But this year will be different for the Falcons as it will be mostly newcomers that will take the field
“We graduated a very deep and talented senior class and we have a small senior class this year,” North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree said. “We are up to five seniors and with the exceptions of one or two guys, there are new faces all over the field and that’s OK. People have put the time in to get on the field.”
While the quantity of seniors are low, the quality will be a key for North Vermillion.
“Carter Edney was a receiver on offense and tackle on defense. Weston Rowe started on defensive end and we have Kenzie Crowder back as a kicker and she did a great job for us,” Crabtree said. “We have Clayton Bailey, who is starting on outside linebacker and receiver. Matthew Jackson will start at center and defensive tackle and Evan Naylor will start at cornerback.
“Matthew and Clayton have worked hard for three years and have been ready for this and Evan came out late, but he has picked things up quickly in two years time. It is not a deep senior class, but I feel good about what we have. Below that, every day in practice, it is a competition that goes week to week, we will see who looks good and who wants to get on the field because of good practices.”
Edney is going to be the starting quarterback, but not for tonight’s opener against Owen Valley.
“Carter was quarantined and he didn’t have enough practices to start. So we are starting a freshman in Cody Tryon,” Crabtree said. “He has more confidence than your normal freshman and he has the ability and is a hard worker. We just didn’t think we would be playing him so soon. When we get Carter in, he is a strong runner and plays with a high motor. He is going to fit the mold of what we want for the quarterback position this year.”
The leading returning rusher is junior Jonathan Martin, who had 486 yards with four touchdowns.
“Martin is one of the fastest kids I coached at North Vermillion and he showed some flashes in big moments,” Crabtree said. “He has great vision and is very quick in going to full speed real fast. I knew in fifth grade that he would be one of the best backs we have ever had and you can see it on practice, but we have to see that on Friday nights.”
On defense, Crabtree is counting on a first-year player to make an impact.
“Landon Naylor is a first-year player and the last time he played was in junior high,” Crabtree said. “We found out he will be quarantined the first two weeks but as the season goes on, but I am excited to see what he can do at safety because he is a great practice player and is a leader with great work ethic and has picked things up really fast.”
With Owen Valley, the Falcons will go into tonight’s game with not much knowledge of their opponent.
“We played them last year, but unfortunately, we didn’t play our scrimmage because we didn’t get enough practice,” Crabtree said. “So we couldn’t exchange tapes with Owen Valley and you can’t get tape through back channels either. We saw a few highlights on Facebook, so we are going in blind, but we are ready to play.”
After Owen Valley will be Wabash River Conference action and with quarantines cancelling some games already this season, Crabtree does not know what will happen.
“South Vermillion and Parke Heritage have two of the most talented teams,” Crabtreee said. “Seeger is probably this year’s team that will rise from the bottom half to the top half and from there, we hope to be in the mix as well if pick things up fast.
“It’s hard because you don’t know who is going to play who and you wonder how is an conference champion is going to be crowned because only half of our teams are playing this week and half of our teams aren’t, so we won’t know how the standings will end up because we don’t know if the games will be played.
“It’s the weirdest,strangest thing I have ever been involved in and I am so glad to get the kids on the field and get games, but it is unlike anything I have experienced in my career. There is not a not a lot to be sure about and you don’t even know what you have with your own players, so it will be very different.”
Tonight’s game will take place at Gibson Field at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
