ROACHDALE, Ind. — Landon Baker recorded pins in both of his matches at 145 pounds as North Vermillion defeated South Putnam in one dual while falling to North Putnam in another dual on Tuesday night.
Other wrestlers that went 2-0 for the Falcons were Wyatt Walters (106 pounds), Mason Lawlyes (138), and Aiden Hinchee (170).
Hinchee had a pin in his match against North Putnam to with a forfeit, while Walters and Lawlyes each received a pair of forfeits.
North Vermillion defeated South Putnam 36-24, while losing 45-24 against North Putnam.
