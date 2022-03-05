ATTICA, Ind. — The process of building a solid athletic program can be very challenging.
North Vermillion boys basketball coach Cody Wright started to see some of the fruits of his labor when the Falcons won three straight games earlier this season, and heading into the IHSAA Sectional 54 tournament they were 3-3 during the month of February.
Those were modest steps in the right direction.
On Friday night in the sectional semifinals, North Vermillion made a big jump forward with a 57-49 victory over Faith Christian, advancing the Falcons into their first sectional championship since 2019.
"Considering that we have won just four games in our two previous years — that's a big one for us,'' said Wright, a 2016 graduate of North Vermillion. "A lot of people in the last few weeks have talked about how far we have come this season.
"With how hard we have worked to finally be back in the sectional championship is really exciting for our program.''
And North Vermillion got itself into the title tilt with some good old fashion execution.
The Falcons (9-15 overall) came out firing on all cylinders against the Eagles as senior Carter Edney scored 10 of the game's first 11 points and after a 3-pointer by Noah Scott and basket by Landon Naylor, North Vermillion had built a 15-1 lead over Faith Christian.
"That is probably the best first quarter we have played all year,'' said Wright. "It's stuff that we have talked about all year — moving the ball and making the extra pass.
"We didn't run anything special. We just spread the floor out and we were making the extra pass. It also helped that we were finally knocking down some shots.''
Not only did North Vermillion play well on the offensive end, the Falcons also executed their defensive game plan.
Faith Christian, a team known for shooting 3-pointers, was just 6-of-18 from behind the arc in the first three quarters and the Eagles had just six offensive rebounds leading to just four second-chance points.
"They are a really good shooting team, but I knew that we had to limit their second-chance points to have a chance,'' said Wright, whose team had 29 defensive rebounds to just 13 offensive rebounds for Faith Christian.
The Eagles didn't go away without a fight.
The Falcons had to make 15 of 26 free throws in the final quarter to seal the victory. Seniors Landon Taylor and Dalton Thomas each knocked down a pair of charity tosses in the final minute after Faith Christian had pulled with six points at 53-47.
"I told Landon at one point, 'the ball needs to get into your hands every single time down the floor. You are that guy for us,'" Wright said. "We figured it out and made it work.''
Naylor had a game-high 20 points for North Vermillion, followed by Edney (11), Jerome White (11) and Thomas with nine.
White actually recorded a double-double for the Falcons as he also pulled down a game-high 10 defensive rebounds.
David Streitmatter was the leading scorer for Faith Christian (11-11) with 15 points.
North Vermillion advances to play Lafayette Central Catholic in the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. (Eastern) Saturday in Attica.
The Falcons have lost all three previous postseason contests against the Knights with all three being in the regional tournament including a 70-59 setback in 2016 when coach Wright was a star guard for North Vermillion.
IHSAA Sectional 54 Semifinals
North Vermillion 57, Faith Christian 49
North Vermillion (57) — Landon Naylor 5-11 8-12 20, Dalton Thomas 2-5 4-4 9, Jerome White 2-3 7-12 11, Carter Edney 4-6 1-2 11, Atticus Blank 1-4 1-2 3, Noah Scott 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 15-30 21-32 57.
Faith Christian (49) — Joel Haste 3-11 3-4 9, David Streitmatter 5-12 2-2 15, Jadon Riley 4-11 1-4 11, Connor Todhunter 0-2 1-2 2, Andrew Krintz 3-8 0-0 8, Avery Norton 1-4 0-0 2, Sam Peter 1-3 0-0 3, Joe Peter 0-4 0-0 0, Grant Valiant 0-2 0-0 0, Josh Bolton 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Keontae Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-58 7-12 49.
North Vermillion `19 `13 `8 `17 `— `57
Faith Christian `7 `12 `10 `20 `— `49
3-pointers — North Vermillion 6-11 (Naylor 2-3, Edney 2-3, Thomas 1-3, Scott 1-1, Blank 0-1). Faith Christian 8-33 (Streitmatter 3-7, Riley 2-8, Krintz 2-4, S.Peter 1-3, Haste 0-3, Todhunter 0-1, Norton 0-1, J.Peter 0-4, Valiant 0-1, Johns 0-1). Rebounds — North Vermillion 33 (White 10, Blank 7, Edney 6, Thomas 4, Scott 3, Naylor 1, TEAM 2). Faith Christian 33 (Haste 8, Krintz 6, Streitmatter 4, Norton 4, Riley 3, Todhunter 2, S.Peter 2, J.Peter 2, TEAM 2). Assists — North Vermillion 9 (Naylor 3, Thomas 2, White 2, Edney 1, Scott 1). Faith Christian 10 (Haste 2, Norton 2, Valiant 2, Streitmatter 1, Riley 1, Krintz 1, S.Peter 1). Turnovers — North Vermillion 10, Faith Christian 7. Steals — North Vermillion 4 (White 3, Thomas 1). Faith Christian 5 (Riley 4, Krintz 1). Total fouls — North Vermillion 12, Faith Christian 25. Fouled out — Streitmatter.
Records — North Vermillion 9-15 overall, Faith Christian 11-11 overall.
