ATTICA, Ind. — Down 25-22 at halftime, the North Vermillion girls basketball team made sure to not have the season end on them.
The Falcons outscored Faith Christian 34-27 to win 56-52 in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional semifinal on Friday.
Ava Martin had 15 points to lead the Falcons, while Braxtyn Dunham and Cami Pearman each had 13 points, McKenzie Crowder had seven and Callie Naylor added six.
The Falcons will take on Clinton Central in Saturday's final. Clinton Central beat host Attica 53-24.
At Attica, Ind.
North Vermillion 56, Faith Christian 52
Faith Christian (52) — Vogt 3 0-0 7, Bell 3 0-2 6, Argo 5 5-8 15, Bolt 2 1-2 5, Bolton 1 1-2 4, Smith 0 0-0 0, Martin 3 1-2 7, Schoenradt 4 0-0 8. Totals: 21 8-16 52.
North Vermillion (56) — Ava Martin 7 1-2 15, Callie Naylor 2 2-2 6, Braxtyn Sunham 5 0-0 13, McKenzie Crowder 4 5-6 13, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 12-14 56.
F. Christian;10;15;12;15;—;52
N.Vermillion;10;12;16;18;—;56
3-point field goals — Faith Christian 2 (Vogt, Bolton); North Vermillion 4 (Dunham 3, Crowder). Total fouls — Faith Christian 15, North Vermillion 11. Fouled out — Schoenradt. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.