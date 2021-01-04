CAYUGA, Ind. — The North vermillion girls basketball team battled for three quarters, but could not deliver in the fourth as it lost to Southmont 41-35 on Monday.
McKenzie Crowder had 13 points to lead North Vermillion, while Ava Martin had seven and Cami Pearman and Braxtyn Dunham each had five points.
The Falcons are 5-5 and will face Riverton Parke on Thursday
PREP WRESTLING
Rossville 21, Fountain Central 17
ROSSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs got a few wins but lost to Rossville/Carroll.
Jordan Melvin and Matthew Alexander won by pin for Fountain Central, while Waylon Frazee won by technical fall.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Moore, Colorado State split
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Rams battled back from being down 26 in Saturday’s game with San Diego State to get a 70-67 win.
Danville native Kendle Moore had 13 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win.
On Monday, the two teams rematched and the Aztecs beat the Rams 78-65. Moore did not play because of personal reasons.
Colorado State is 6-2 and 3-1 in the Mountain West and will play UNLV on Thursday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa 107, Illinois 68
CHAMPAIGN — Eva Rubin had a career-high 17 points, but the Illini were no match for the Hawkeyes on Sunday.
Jada Peebles and Solape Amusan each had 10 points for Illinois, while Jeanae Terry had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Catilin Clark had 21 points and four rebounds for Iowa, who had a 35-10 first quarter lead and went from there.
Illinois is 2-4 and 0-3 in the Big Ten and will face Ohio State on Thursday at the State Farm Center.
Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 67
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had seven points, six assists and two steals as the Irish got past the Yellowjackets.
Destinee Walker has 15 points, including the game-winner for Note Dame, while Dara Mabrey had 16 points and Maddy Westbeld and Mikayla Vaughn each had 11 points.
The Irish are 5-4 and 3-2 in the ACC and will face Boston College on Thursday.
Williams named Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Central alum Macee Williams won her second Horizon League Player of the Week this season as IUPUI won swept Robert Morris.
Williams averaged 25 points and 12.5 rebounds in the two games against Robert Morris and is second in the scoring in the Horizon League at 19.4 points per game and leads the league with 9.9 rebounds per game.
For Williams, it is her 10th career Horizon Player of the Week award, tied all-time with Traci Edwards, who played at Milwaukee.
IUPUI will host Northern Kentucky Friday and Saturday.
Brown, Dayton go 2-0
DAYTON, Ohio — Schlarman alum Capria Brown and the Flyers defeated St. Bonaventure 56-47 on Friday and Duquesne 64-48 on Saturday.
Brown had an assist in Friday’s game and had four poitns and three rebounds in Saturday’s game.
The Flyers are 3-1 and 2-0 in the Atlantic 10 and will face George Mason on Friday.
Cleveland St. 72, Purdue-FW 57
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had eight points and five rebounds, but the Mastodons lost the second game of a weekend series to Cleveland State on Saturday.
With the loss, Purdue-Fort Wayne is 0-8 and 0-6 in the Horizon League and will face Milwaukee on Friday.
