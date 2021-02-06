ATTICA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball had a tough hill to climb at the start of Saturday's IHSAA Class 1A sectional game and could not get over the hump as they lost to Clinton Central 62-38.
The Falcons saw themselves down 23-3 at the end of the first quarter and spent the rest of the game behind Clinton Central.
Cami Pearman had 13 points to lead North Vermillion, while McKenzie Crowder had 10 points, Callie Naylor had six, Braxtyn Dunham had five and Ava Martin added four points.
Samantha Adams had 17 points to lead Clinton Central, while Sara Parkison had 14, Kendall Davidson had 12 and Allison Robbins added 10 points.
The Falcons end the season at 15-7.
In the IHSAA Class 2A sectional final, Clinton Prairie beat Sheridan 48-34. Sheridan advanced to the final when Seeger forfeited a semifinal game on Friday because of Covid concerns.
At Attica, Ind.
Clinton Central 62, North Vermillion 38
Clinton Central (62) — Addison Sheets 1 2-3 4, Kendall Davidson 4 2-2 12, Landee Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Autumn Long 1 0-0 2, Erika Robbins 1 0-0 3, Allison Robbins 3 2-2 10, Ashlyn Crue 0 0-0 0, Abigail Newton 0 0-0 0, Samantha Adams 5 4-4 17, Sara Parkison 6 0-0 14. Totals: 21 10-11 62.
North Vermillion (38) — Ava Martin 1 2-3 4, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 2 2-2 6, Braxtyn Dunham 2 0-0 5, McKenzie Crowder 4 0-0 10, Cami Pearman 6 1-1 14, Kayla Strubburg 0 0-0 0, Alexis Brink 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Jenna Bailey 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-6 38.
Clinton Central;23;12;12;15;—;62
N. Vermillion;3;11;18;6;—;38
3-point field goals — Clinton Central 10 (Adams 3, Parkison 2, Allison Robbins 2, Davidson 2, Erika Robbins); North Vermillion 3 (Dunham, Crowder, Cami Pearman). Total fouls — Clinton Central 11, North Vermillion 10. Fouled out — Martin. Technical fouls — none.
Records — North Vermillion 15-7 overall.
