CAYUGA, Ind. — For the second time in three years the North Vermillion girls basketball team has claimed the Banks of the Wabash Classic title.
North Vermillion defeated Parke Heritage 46-32 in Saturday's championship game. No further details were available.
In the third-place game, South Vermillion beat Riverton Parke 48-38.
In the boys tournament, Parke Heritage earned the title with a 56-42 triumph over South Vermillion, while in the third-place game, Riverton Parke defeated North Vermillion 73-33.
