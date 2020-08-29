CAYUGA, Ind. — North Vermillion enjoyed immense success during the 2010s.
The Falcons won 100 out of 127 games, which is .787 winning percentage, they claimed six sectional titles, and of course, North Vermillion won the 2014 IHSAA Class A State Championship.
But like most of us, North Vermillion is not enjoying 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first time since 2009, the South Vermillion Wildcats were able to claim victory over North Vermillion as junior quarterback Anthony Garzolini threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns in the Wildcats 49-0 win over the Falcons in a Wabash River Conference contest Friday night at Gibson Field.
“It’s not a lot of fun, but this is where you find out if your program is real,’’ said North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree, who is responsible for 88 wins during the last eight seasons. “Everyone wants to do the right thing when you are winning. It’s easy to have good character and body language. But it’s when you are up against it, like we are this season, that’s when you find out who you are.
“Our guys are continuing to fight and I don’t think anything has changed with the bedrock of our program’s foundation ... It would help if we could avoid some injuries and get some of our guys off of quarantine.’’
It looked like the Falcons (0-2) were going to take a step forward in that area on Friday night as junior quarterback and linebacker Carter Edney was back in the lineup.
But on the first offensive play from scrimmage, junior running back Jon Martin, who rushed for 103 yards in the opening-week loss to Owen Valley, went down with an apparent lower leg injury on a 10-yard run.
“Jon is our first-string running back and his backup is still in quarantine,’’ Crabtree said. “So, we either had to go with a JV guy or do what we did and that was move someone there that has not played the position and try to teach them on the go.’’
North Vermillion was already without sophomore Jeremiah Ziebart, who rushed for 60 yards in the first game, because of a concussion.
“We had to take two guards and teach them the position this week,’’ said Crabtree as Seth Girton and Atticus Blank combined for 19 rushing yards on eight carries. “That’s 2020 for us right now.’’
And while it’s been a difficult start for North Vermillion, Crabtree is quick to point out that Falcon fans have been spoiled with success.
“We have earned that success, but this year is a different animal,’’ he said. “We are facing a lot of adversity, but it’s also going to a heck of a lot of motivation.
“I promise you that how ever this ends up, we are going to have some dudes that will be on fire to correct this stuff. North Vermillion football will be back sooner rather than later.’’
Motivation was also a big factor on Friday night for South Vermillion as the Wildcats were determined to end a 10-year losing streak to the Falcons.
“Having not won this game in 10 years, this felt pretty good,’’ said Garzolini, who now has eight touchdown passes after the first two weeks of the season. “We are trying to build our program and this is another brick in our wall.’’
South Vermillion, which had only two winning season during the 2010s, recorded its first shutout of North Vermillion since a 36-0 win during the 1999 season.
“Our defensive coaches had a great game plan,’’ said South Vermillion head coach Greg Barrett. “Our guys bought into it and we adjusted extremely well after the first couple of series.
“I’m very proud of a couple defensive tackles. Austin Beckman played a great game, while Chris Bridgewater, a sophomore that we just threw in there this week, had an outstanding game.’’
But, Garzolini was definitely the brightest star on Friday night for the Wildcats.
His very first pass attempt was a 62-yard touchdown strike down the sideline to junior receiver Peyton Hawkins. That combination connected again for a 19-yard touchdown to give South Vermillion a 14-0 lead just five minutes into the contest.
Garzolini’s next two touchdown passes, 19 and 86 yards, were to senior Joey Shew, who also had two touchdown receptions in South Vermillion 48-6 win over Covington last week.
“Coach Barrett puts us in the best position that we can be and he gives us the best plays to run,’’ Garzolini said. “I have a lot of great athletes around me and our offensive line is doing a great job.’’
Shew finished with 140 receiving yards on three catches, while Hawkins had 96 yards on three receptions.
The shutout for North Vermillion was its first since the 60-0 loss to Pioneer in the 2018 state championship game.
Edney led the way for the Falcons with 90 rushing yards on 25 carries, while Owen Burns had two receptions for 47 yards.
Next week, North Vermillion is scheduled to play at Covington on Friday, while South Vermillion is set to host Riverton Parke next Saturday.
