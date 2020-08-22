CAYUGA, Ind. — Getting a team ready for its season opener is never an easy task for a coach.
There are usually more questions than answers and that was the case on Saturday night for North Vermillion's Brian Crabtree.
The Falcons, coming off an 11-2 season, were looking to see how a number of newcomers were going to perform in their season opener.
The results on the scoreboard were not what Crabtree wanted to see as Owen Valley defeated North Vermillion, 28-6, but the ninth-year head coach now has some game film that he can work with to make improvements.
"I saw what I expected to see from my kids. They played hard, there was no quit in them and they didn't make any excuses for what happened,'' Crabtree said. "This was our first experience going against another team since last year ended and it showed.
"Normally, you have some scrimmages over the summer and the one mandated scrimmage right before the season starts.''
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Falcons (0-1) have been limited to intrasquad workouts and even those have not been at full strength because of players being quarantined.
"Our biggest issue was that we were not in shape,'' Crabtree said. "We had great effort, but we are going to be able to watch this film and see our mistakes and I believe a number of them are because we weren't in good enough shape.''
The Falcons were also missing a handful of two-way starters including junior quarterback/linebacker Carter Edney, who didn't have the required number of practices to play in the opening game.
Freshman Cody Tryon took the snaps against Owen Valley as he rushed for 45 yards on 15 carries including a 30-yard scamper in the fourth quarter, which was one of only two plays over 20 yards for the Falcons.
"Cody filled in admirably and he showed a lot of composure for a freshman playing in his first varsity football game,'' Crabtree said.
Leading the way for North Vermillion was junior running back Jon Martin, who carried the ball 20 times for 103 yards and he produced the Falcons only touchdown with a 1-yard run with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the contest.
Owen Valley sophomores Brody Lester at quarterback and Christian McDonald at running back accounted for 280 yards of total offense.
Lester was 8-of-13 passing for 134 yards including a 41-yard touchdown strike to Christopher Zeilstra to open the scoring and a 5-yard touchdown pass to John Sadler on the final play of the first half that gave Owen Valley a 28-0 halftime advantage. While McDonald provided all of the scoring in between Lester's touchdown passes with a 9-yard run and 8-yard scamper as the 5-foot-11 running back rushed for 119 yards on 18 carries.
Next week, Owen Valley (1-0) is scheduled to host South Putnam, an 84-0 winner over Cloverdale on Friday night, while North Vermillion (0-1) will be at home in its Wabash River Conference opener against South Vermillion, a 48-6 winner over Covington on Friday night.
