ATTICA, Ind. – The Covington girls’ basketball team traveled to Attica to open 1A Sectional 54 action by taking on North Vermillion and falling to the Falcons by the score of 41-15.
As it has so often this season for area teams, Covid-19 had an impact on the Trojans in the past two weeks.
On January 19, Covington played at Crawfordsville and many of the Trojan players were exposed to an Athenian player who came up positive for the virus on the 20th.
That meant that six members of the Covington varsity were considered to be at risk and quarantined for almost two weeks.
In that span, North Vermillion face what in reality was the Trojan JV team and defeated those players by a 36-12 score.
After 10 days, Covington was able to return to school and practice before the “rematch” against the Falcons in Attica.
The time away from the court showed in the play of the Trojans as their timing, spacing and particularly, their shooting was off.
North Vermillion opened the sectional game on a 10-0, getting baskets from Callie Naylor, McKenzie Crowder, Ava Martin and Cami Pearman.
Covington got on the board at the 3:19 mark of the first period when Kenzie Richardson made one of two free throws.
The Trojans would get two more points in the period, a basket from Briley Peyton, while giving up four more to the Falcons to trail 14-3 by its end.
The second quarter saw the teams trade baskets early with Martin scoring for North Vermillion while Shiann Haymaker made a driving lay-up for the Trojans.
Braxton Dunham, Crowder and Pearman then scored for the Falcons against only a pair of lay-ups by Emma Holycross for a 23-9 score at halftime.
The third quarter belonged exclusively to North Vermillion as they outscored Covington 11-0.
Haymaker made a lay-up about three minutes into the fourth quarter for a 41-11 tally, the first points after an 11-minute dry spell that saw the Trojans go ice cold from the field and struggle in that span with turnovers.
Covington then would go on to get two baskets, one by Peyton and one by Lauren Vale to get to 15 points, while the Falcons would go scoreless for the last 4:16 of the period to make the final score 41-15. North Vermillion head coach Mark Switzer had mixed comments about his team’s play.
“I thought we did pretty well on defense,” he said. “We put McKenzie [Crowder] on number 15 [Shiann Haymaker] and I think she did a good job on her.”
His comments about the offense were not as positive as he said, “We put some new plays in and ran them, but I don’t think we ran them as well as I’d like.”
Switzer closed by saying his team is improving, but they would continue to work before Friday’s semifinal game against Faith Christian, a team he said that had pushed his squad earlier in the year.
Travis Brown, the Covington head coach, was obviously not happy with the outcome, but said his team did what he asked them to do.
“We had a game plan to try to stop [McKenzie] Crowder and I think we did that pretty well,” he explained. “We knew that would mean that others would get shots, but we had to hope they wouldn’t go in, but they did.”
Brown continued, saying, “We had good execution on defense, but on offense we just couldn’t make a basket when we needed it.”
He concluded by saying what so many coaches have said about this year, “We got play and that’s what matters.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional
At Attica, Ind.
North Vermillion 41, Covington 15
North Vermillion (41) — Ava Martin 4 1-4 9, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 2 0-0 5, Braxtyn Dunham 2 0-0 4, McKenzie Crowder 4 0-0 8, Cami Pearnman 5 2-2 13, Layla Strubberg 0 0-0 0, Alexis Brink 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Lauren Ellis 1 0-0 2, Jenna Bailey 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 3-8 41.
Covington (15) — Emma Holycross 2 0-0 4, Erica Estes 0 0-0 0, Briley Peyton 2 0-0 4, Shiann Haymaker 2 0-0 4, Lilly Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Lilly Hacquet 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Richardson 0 1-2 1, Magdalena Sandlin 0 0-0 0, Lauren Vale 0 0-0 0, Holly Linville 0 0-4 0, Cora Reynolds 0 0-4 0, Micah Stonecipher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 12-18 72.
N. Vermillion;14;9;11;7;—;41
Covington;3;6;0;6;—;15
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 2 (Naylor, Cami Pearman). Total fouls — North Vermillion 8, Covington 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
