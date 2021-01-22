COVINGTON, Ind. — Both the Covington Trojans and the North Vermillion Falcons approached Thursday's Wabash River Conference girls basketball game as an opportunity for improvement.
Covington, playing without its starting five girls and it's top reserve because of COVID-19 protocols after Tuesday's game with Crawfordsville, got a chance to see some of its junior varsity players competing at the varsity level.
While North Vermillion used the contest to practice some of its different offensive sets and defensive game plans, while also getting extending playing time for its reserves.
And while both coaches saw plenty of positives, it was the Falcons claiming a 36-12 victory over the Trojans.
"Tonight was about working on our timing and spacing with our offenses and working at sitting down and playing defense,'' said North Vermillion coach Mark Switzer. "We had stuff that we needed to work on and it was my hope that we would do a little better in those areas.''
North Vermillion, which improved to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the Wabash River Conference, opened the game playing a full-court, man-to-man press defense.
The Falcons forced the Trojans into eight turnovers in the first quarter as they built a 17-2 advantage.
"We got some run-outs and some good shots off of the press,'' said Switzer. "Once we got lead, we pulled if off.''
But, that didn't keep North Vermillion from building its lead to 28-2 at halftime.
Junior Cami Pearman had a big second quarter for the Falcons with 9 points and eight rebounds. She finished the game with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, both of which were game highs.
"We did a pretty decent job of rebounding, getting the ball out and running down the floor,'' Switzer said. "Cami is a sneaky post player. She is not as big as Ava (Martin) and team tend to key on Ava. Because of that, Cami has been able to get several rebounds ever game for us.
"She may not be thrilled about playing the post, but she is helping us. When she can get rebounds and score underneath, teams will have to worry as much about her as they do Ava.''
Martin finished with 8 points and four rebounds.
Covington, which fell to 4-15 overall and 1-5 in the WRC, will be without its top six players until at least Jan. 29 because of their close contact with a player from Crawfordsville, who tested positive on Wednesday after playing in Tuesday's game.
"We told our girls it was a situation where it was the next player up,'' Covington coach Travis Brown said. "We were still going to play hard and give ourselves a chance to compete.
"I saw it as an opportunity for some of our girls to see how much different the speed of the game is at the varsity level from the junior varsity level or from the junior high level that some of them played in last year.''
Early on that speed was a little too much for the Trojans as they scored just 4 points in the first three quarters, while committing 19 turnovers.
In the fourth quarter, Covington responded with 8 points on 3-of-10 shooting and the Trojans didn't turn the ball over once.
"There are a couple kids that I think are going to be alright as varsity players,'' Brown said. "In fact, they might be able to help us down the stretch and in the sectional tournament. They showed they can handle the varsity setting and the pressure.''
Covington didn't have a leading scorer as six girls each scored 2 points, but sophomore Micah Stoneciper had a team-high seven rebounds to go along with her third-quarter basket.
North Vermillion freshman Braxtyn Dunham had a game-high five assists while senior McKenzie Crowder had a game-high five steals.
The Falcons are back in action on Saturday as North Vermillion hosts North Central in a girl-boy doubleheader. The girls game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. (Eastern), while the boys contest will tentatively set around 7:45 p.m. (Eastern).
The next game for the Trojans will be Monday when Covington hosts Riverton Parke.
