CAYUGA, Ind. – The North Vermillion softball team took an early lead in their 1A regional game against Sheridan, fell behind and then rallied to capture the title by the score of 8-4.
It was the second softball regional crown in school history with the other one coming in the 2018-2019 season.
The Falcons (15-10) put Emily Fitzwater in the circle and she retired the Blackhawks in order in the first.
North Vermillion got on the board in their half on singles by Callie Naylor and Ava Martin with the latter player deftly breaking up a double play with her slide into second.
Sheridan tried to tie the contest in the second as they followed a single with a double that saw the leadoff batter tagged out at home.
It came as the result of a good relay from Cami Pearman in left to shortstop Martin to catcher Alexis Brink.
North Vermillion doubled their lead when Tera Thompson led off the third inning with a triple that found the right field corner. Naylor grounded out to short, but the sacrifice allowed Thompson to score to make it 2-0 after three.
Sheridan took the lead in the top of the fourth on three singles, a walk, a hit batter and an error to go up 4-2.
Falcon head coach Ardie Kilgore said the runs did not bother him or the team.
“We’ve said all along that we’re resilient,” he explained. “We’ve been doing that all year so I told them we just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
That advice did not pay off until the bottom of the fifth when, after the first two batters were outs, Fitzwater walked and Martin hit a ball over the center field fence to tie the game at 4-all.
“I’ve been in slump for the last 4-5 games,” Martin said. “Getting that RBI in the first relaxed me and I felt great from then on.”
Sheridan got a runner on in the sixth, but she was erased on a fly-ball double play as Naylor caught the ball in center and threw to Martin who tagged out the runner who was late returning to the bag.
The bottom of the inning saw the Falcons put the game away as they scored four runs on singles by Fitzwater, Martin and Brink along with two walks, catcher interference and an error to make it 8-4.
Fitzwater walked out to the circle knowing her team only needed to get three more outs.
Asked how she handled the pressure of knowing the team was that close to the title, she responded, “it was just three outs. Every inning is three outs, so I go into every inning with that idea – three outs, not the situation.”
She got a strikeout and a ground out before the final batter came to the plate.
After a slight delay, she struck out the final batter and was the center figure on the field as her teammates swarmed the circle in celebration of the 8-4 win.
“We made adjustments all game,” Kilgore said about the win. “We changed our lineup. We changed the look of the ball by using different pitches.
“We even had to adjust our batting as the Sheridan pitching was better and faster than what we’ve seen the last few weeks. That’s what it came down to – adjustments.”
Kilgore said he was not looking ahead – “I don’t know who we’ll play” – but that just like this one, his team will take it one game at a time and adjust the best they can.
Looking back at the game, Martin had one more comment, this one about the crowd.
“Having the crowd here really helped us,” she explained. “We were at home and the crowd made us feel at home. I just hope they follow us to Frankfort on Saturday.”
With the win, North Vermillion advances to face another Blackhawk team in Cowen (16-10) in semi-state play.
