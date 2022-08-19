PREP FOOTBALL
At Gibson Field, Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 27, North Central 16
North Central `8 `8 `0 `0 `— `16
North Vermillion `14 `13 `0 `0 `— `27
First quarter
NV — Daniel Woody 35-yard pass from Jerome White (Eli Peaslee kick), 9:41
NC — Wyatt Ison 77-yard kickoff return (James Thomas run), 9:34.
NV — Woody 27-yard pass from White (Peaslee kick), 9:13.
Second quarter
NV — White 7-yard run (kick failed), 10:41
NC — Eli Dodge 4-yard run (Ison run), 5:26.
NV — Cody Tryon 1-yard run (Peaslee kick), 1:04.
Team statistics
`NC `NV
First downs `10 `16
Rushes-yards `43-149 `37-208
Passing yards `5 `123
Comp-Att-Int `1-4-0 `9-13-0
Total offense `154 `331
Kickoff returns `5-114 `2-40
Punt returns `1-24 `0-0
Interception returns `0-0 `0-0
Fumble returns `1-0 `1-0
Punts-Avg. `2-28.0 `1-33.0
Fumbles-lost `2-1 `1-1
Penalties-yards `7-61 `4-36
Time of possession `26:05 `21:55
Individual statistics
Rushing — North Central: Nathan Manning 11-56, Eli Dodger 11-41, Wyatt Ison 9-37, James Thomas 8-24, Lane Hargis 5-6, TEAM 1-(-15). North Vermillion: Jerome White 17-101, Cody Tryon 17-108, TEAM 1-(-1).
Passing — North Central: Thomas 1-3-0 5 yards, Hargis 0-1-0. North Vermillion: White 9-13-0 123 yards.
Receiving — North Central: Jaxon Adams 1-5. North Vermillion: Daniel Woody 6-105, Tryon 2-0, Matthew Dawson 1-18.
Kickoff returns — North Central: Ison 3-97, Kam Fagg 1-12, Dodge 1-5. North Vermillion: Eli Peaslee 1-30, Tryon 1-10.
Punt returns — North Central: Ison 1-24.
Interception returns — none
Fumble returns — North Central: Adam 1-0. North Vermillion: Aidan Hinchee 1-0
Punting — North Central: Dillon Prewitt 1-29, Hargis 1-27. North Vermillion: Rylan Thomas 1-33.
Missed field goals — none.
