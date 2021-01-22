PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Covington, Ind.
North Vermillion 36, Covington 12
North Vermillion (36) — Ava Martin 4-7 0-0 8, Callie Naylor 0-0 2-2 2, Braxtyn Dunham 0-6 0-0 0, McKenzie Crowder 2-7 2-2 7, Cami Pearman 5-5 1-2 11, Megan Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Layla Strubberg 1-2 0-0 2, Braylee Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Ellis 1-6 0-0 2, Jenna Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 1-2 0-1 2. Totals: 15-36 5-7 36.
Covington (12) — Lillian Ramirez 0-2 0-0 0, Erica Estes 0-5 2-2 2, Lauren Vale 0-1 2-2 2, Cara Reynolds 1-3 0-0 2, Micah Stonecipher 1-3 0-0 2, Therin Holland 0-5 0-0 0, Magadalena Sandlin 0-4 0-0 0, Emma Holycross 1-7 0-0 2, Karma Kingery 0-0 0-0 0, Daisy Goeppner 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 4-31 4-4 12.
North Vermillion; 17; 11; 4; 4; —; 36
Covington; 2; 0; 2; 8; —; 12
3-pointers — North Vermillion 1-5 (Crowder 1-2, Dunham 0-3). Covington 0-9 (Ramirez 0-2, Reynolds 0-1, Holland 0-4, Holycross 0-2). Rebounds — North Vermillion 28 (C.Pearman 10, Martin 4, Ellis 3, O.Pearman 3, Crowder 2, Strubberg 2, Brown 1, Bailey 1, TEAM 2). Covington 21 (Stonecipher 7, Ramirez 3, Sandlin 3, Goeppner 3, Estes 2, Vale 1, TEAM 2). Assists — North Vermillion 10 (Dunham 5, Crowder 2, Naylor 1, C.Pearman 1, Strubberg 1). Covington 2 (Ramirez 1, Stonecipher 1). Turnovers — North Vermillion 15, Covington 19. Steals — North Vermillion 9 (Crowder 5, Dunham 2, Naylor 1, C.Pearman 1). Covington 8 (Reynolds 4, Estes 2, Holycross 1, Kingery 1). Total fouls — North Vermillion 5, Covington 4. Fouled out — none.
Records — North Vermillion 10-5 overall, 4-2 in the Wabash River Conference. Covington 4-15 overall, 1-5 in the Wabash River Conference.
JV score — North Vermillion 35, Covington 28.
