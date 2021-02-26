PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Normal West 88, Danville 86
Normal West (88) — Jonathan Edmonson 4-6 1-2 13, Ja'Marcus Webb 4-11 0-0 10, Luis Torre 2-5 0-0 5, Max Ziebarth 7-10 4-6 19, Corey Walker 9-14 3-5 22, Isaac Demosthenes 0-3 0-0 0, Nick Rediger 2-7 0-0 5, Savion Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Cherry 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Cassady 5-8 0-0 14. Totals: 33-64 8-13 88.
Danville (86) — Tevin Smith 15-22 2-3 34, Michael Moore 1-7 0-0 2, Nathanael Hoskins 14-21 1-2 30, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 1-1 0-2 2, Jonthan Ireland 0-3 0-0 0, Martez Rhodes 3-5 2-3 8, Emerson Davis 4-7 0-0 10. Totals: 38-66 5-10 86.
Normal West; 31; 18; 19; 20; —; 88
Danville; 14; 31; 16; 25; —; 86
3-pointers — Normal West 14-28 (Edmondson 4-5, Cassady 4-7, Webb 2-6, Torre 1-3, Ziebarth 1-1, Walker 1-2, Rediger 1-1, Demosthenes 0-3). Danville 6-21 (Smith 2-5, Davis 2-4, Hoskins 1-3, Moore 0-6, Ireland 0-3). Rebounds — Normal West 30 (Walker 9, Ziebarth 4, Cassady 4, Webb 3, Edmondson 2, Demosthenes 2, Rediger 1, Jackson 1, Cherry 1, TEAM 3). Danville 32 (Smith 10, Rhodes 9, Jones-Winslow 7, Hoskins 3, Ireland 2). Assists — Normal West 19 (Edmondson 4, Torre 3, Ziebarth 3, Walker 3, Webb 2, Demosthenes 1, Rediger 1, Jackson 1, Cassady 1). Danville 12 (Hoskins 6, Smith 3, Moore 1, Jones-Winslow 1, Davis 1). Turnovers — Normal West 10, Danville 8. Steals — Normal West 5 (Webb 1, Torre 1, Ziebarth 1, Walker 1, Jackson 1). Danville 7 (Hoskins 3, Smith 2, Jones-Winslow 1, Davis 1). Total fouls — Normal West 9, Danville 15. Fouled out — Rhodes, Jones-Winslow.
Records — Normal West 2-7 overall, 2-5 in the Big 12 Conference; Danville 5-2 overall, 5-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV score — Normal West 63, Danville 41.
