DANVILLE — It s not a surprise to anyone from Champaign or Danville that Friday s season-opening football game between the Maroons and the Vikings is big deal at both schools.
For decades, the rivalry between Champaign and Danville has been intense and starting the season with this classic matchup is very appropriate.
“Coach (B.J.) Luke would always get fired up about playing Champaign. For him, it started in his days as a player and continued through his coaching career, said Danville coach Marcus Forrest. “Even now, it s still a very good rivalry. Central is a good physical team, similar to us. They are young and still growing in a lot of areas. They are always athletic, well-coached and they are going to play hard.
That familiarity between the programs helps in the preparation process.
Both Central and Danville know all too well what the other is going to do on Friday night.
“Some teams and some schools are just who they are, Forrest said. “We are a running team and we are going to predominately run the ball. Central is also a running team, and we know they are going to come down hill and come down hill hard with its wing-t offense. And when they lull you to sleep with the run, that s when they hit you with a big pass over the top because they have always had those athletes that can do that.
“It s good to have an idea of what they are going to do, but can t get complacent.
Actually, it s the attention to the small details that will be the key to this game, according to Forrest.
“That s one thing about their offense. If you don t pay close attention, they will hit you with a counter or one of those passes over the top, Forrest said.
That s what happened during the Spring 2021 season.
The Vikings, who won 30-12 on March 20 at Tommy Stewart Field, were holding the Maroons to just about 100 yards and no offensive touchdowns when Central s Klaton Davis caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Cody Brown.
Both Davis and Brown are back this season for the Maroons, while the Vikings return five defensive starters from that game, including linebackers JaMarion Clark and Caleb Robinson, who each had eight tackles in that contest.
“They did pretty well in that game and it came from being disciplined and being in the right places, said Forrest, as Clark and Robinson were each making their first varsity starts that day. “So, those guys got some good experience that day. We love that they run and run hard.
“Now, it s taking that experience they got in the spring and get better with their defensive reads while still running to the football.
Things are a little different on the offensive side for the Vikings.
Danville will have a new quarterback and running back this season as Eric Turner Jr. and Devin Miles graduated this past spring, but Forrest still has the same expectations.
“I expect them to be physical and play hard. We want to establish a certain type of tempo and play together as a unit, said Forrest as Turner and Miles combined for more than 4,000 yards of offense the past two seasons. “We don t have a Devin Miles, that one kid that you can sit back and just watch.
“We have a group of running backs that are going to play hard. We have some decent size on our line and we have a couple of kids that got some valuable experience this spring.
While J.J. Miles and Micah McGuire figure to share the quarterbacking duties, Clark, Tommy Harris, Bryson Perez-Hinton and T.J. Lee have been rotating at the running back position during preseason practice.
“These kids are getting to the point that they are tired of camp and they are excited to play the game, Forrest said.
One factor that Forrest has been hammering home to his team this week is the need to be hydrated, as game time temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s with the heat index around 95 degrees.
“All week, I ve been telling them to drink a gallon of water each day, Forrest said. “We know it s going to be hot and humid. That s not a mystery and it s not going to sneak up on us. We are trying to get them to understand the importance of preparing for this, because we don t want to come out with a slow start because of the heat.
Kickoff at Ned Whitesell Field is set for 7 p.m. this Friday and this game can be heard on WDAN-AM 1490.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.