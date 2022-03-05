WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- As Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson raced up the court for the final six seconds, the hopes of a season filled with so much heartbreak rested in each dribble.
Inexplicably, Johnson lofted a 35-foot heave with two seconds left that wasn’t close to the basket. It fell out of bounds with 0.3 of a second left. No. 8 Purdue executed the inbound pass and escaped with a 69-67 over the Hoosiers before a sold-out, frenzied crowd of close to 15,000 at Mackey Arena.
IU, seeking its first win in West Lafayette since January 2013, rallied from down as many 13 points in the first half and nine points in the second half to take a 56-52 lead with 6:52 remaining on a 3-pointer by forward Miller Kopp.
Johnson was terrific during IU’s second-half run, finishing with 18 points and 12 assists to just two turnovers. But his decision to loft the shot from that distance with the game on the line was questionable. Johnson thought he was fouled by Purdue senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. on the play.
“I was trying to draw the foul,” Johnson said. “I thought someone grabbed the back of my jersey. I thought it was a foul, but it’s cool. He didn’t call it. I’ll live, live another day.”
Johnson later clarified and said he wanted to get closer to the basket but being grabbed prevented him from doing so.
"Well, it was obviously no contact because the referee said it wasn’t a foul,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “All you can do at that particular time is get the ball up the floor, try to get a shot. Hopefully there’s a breakdown defensively, you can pass it and get a shot. There’s not a whole lot of time.”
Time is getting short for the Hoosiers (18-13, 9-11 Big Ten), who finished their fourth straight season with a losing conference record and will likely need to win at least two games in the Big Ten tournament to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.
“We know what’s at stake,” Kopp said. “We just talked about it in the locker room. We’ve got to win. That’s what it is. But I think going into the Big Ten tournament we’ve shown literally we can beat any team in the country and any team in the Big Ten. Whether we finish the games or not, we believe that we can beat any team.”
Kopp added 14 points for IU, going 4-of-6 from 3-point range, but was involved in another critical play down the stretch. With the Hoosiers down 67-65 and 16 seconds left, Kopp tried to thread an inbound pass to an open IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis under the basket. But the pass was deflected by Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams and eventually stolen by Mason Gillis.
“I just saw an opening, and I tried to squeeze it in there and it didn’t get there, got tipped, probably should have gone a half-second earlier,” Kopp said. “Knew I had to get the ball in because we didn’t have any timeouts, so I had to just try to make a play.”
Asked whether the pass was too risky, Woodson responded: “That’s not the word to use. He was open. Miller made a bad pass. He’s completed that pass, and we’ve done some good things on that play. That’s a big play.”
The loss dropped IU to 3-6 in games decided by five points or less this season.
For Purdue (25-6, 14-6), it was jubilation, considering the Boilermakers had lost back-to-back games on last-second shots against Wisconsin and Michigan State to dash their Big Ten regular-season title hopes. Purdue also avenged a 68-65 loss to the Hoosiers on Jan. 20 at Simon Skjodt Assemby Hall. Purdue students were lined up around Mackey Arena and toward Ross-Ade Stadium hours before the game, eager to rally the Boilermakers on.
Purdue’s seniors played a big role in the win on Senior Day. Hunter finished with a team-high 17 points, with guard Sasha Stefanovic adding 15 points. Williams had eight points and the big deflection on the inbound pass.
“All three of them were able to make significant plays,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
Purdue went on a 12-0 first-half run to go up 26-14 on a basket by Zach Edey. The Boilermakers extended their lead to 33-20 on an inside basket from Gillis, but Indiana went on a 9-0 run to close the half. Johnson scored six points during the run, including a jumper in the lane to cut Purdue’s lead to 33-29 at halftime.
Purdue extended its lead to as many as nine early in the second half and was up 48-40 before IU answered with an 11-0 run. Again, Johnson was the catalyst, scoring or assisting on four of the five baskets. IU senior guard Rob Phinisee capped the run with a driving layup, putting IU up 51-48 with 9:54 left.
“We kept the ball in his hands, let him make plays, let him get downhill,” Kopp said. “There were a lot of ball screens, and we felt like that was a big advantage for us, getting him in ball screens.”
Defensively, IU held Purdue leading scorer Jaden Ivey to 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting and held the Boilermakers to a season-low 39.7% from the floor. But it wasn’t enough to pull off the upset.
“I’m pleased with the way we competed,” Woodson said. “We gave ourselves an opportunity to win a game in a hostile situation. This is a tough building to win in. I thought we were very, very competitive.”
