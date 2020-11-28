CHAMPAIGN — The first two games for the No. 8-rated Illinois Fighting Illini were all about the freshman guards.
Adam Miller, the 2020 Mr. Illinois Basketball from Chicago Morgan Park, scored 28 points — a record for an Illinois freshman in his debut — as the Illini opened the 2020-21 campaign with a 122-60 triumph over the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday.
One day later, it was freshman Andre Curbelo, from Puerto Rico by way of Long Island Lutheran in New York, scoring 18 points and pulling down eight rebounds as Illinois improved to 2-0 with a 97-38 win over Chicago State on Thankgiving Day.
But, the final game of the multi-team event at the State Farm Center belonged to the Illini captains.
Senior guard Da'Monte Williams and junior guard Ayo Dosunmu made all the right plays down the stretch to lead Illinois to a 77-75 victory over an Ohio squad, that led by as much as 8 points (49-41) with just 14 minutes remaining.
"We found a way to win,'' said Dosunmu, who had his third consecutive game with 20 or more points. "Winners find a way to win.''
Dosunmu, who had game-winning shots against Wisconsin and Michigan last year, did it this time by getting to the free-throw line with 2.7 seconds left.
Ohio (2-1) took a 75-74 lead when guard Jason Preston, who finished with a game-high 31 points, hit another impressive mid-range jumper over the defense of Dosunmu with 7.7 seconds left.
After a timeout, Illinois (3-0) got the ball in the hands of Dosunmu, who raced up the sideline past a back screen from Williams right to the basket where he was fouled by Ohio's Dwight Wilson.
"I knew once Da'Monte seet a screen on their 4-man (Ben Vander Plas), it was going to be an open lane to the rim. You never want to settle. I had time to put pressure on the rim,'' Dosunmu said. "I tried to get there and get a good shot for the win.''
Instead Dosunmu had to win the game from the free-throw line. The junior from Chicago's Morgan Park knocked down both free throws to give the Illini a 76-75 advantage, but the Bobcats still had one last chance.
Illinois senior Trent Frazier intercepted a long in-bounds pass and was fouled right away. He made the first free throw but missed the second on purpose to seal the victory.
"We were very fortunate to beat this Ohio team,'' said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who felt that Williams was the player of the game.
Was it because of the two 3-pointers that Williams hit in the second half, including one with 35 seconds remaining that gave Illinois a 74-73 lead? No.
Then it must have been for his 10 rebounds? No.
"It was his energy, his desire,'' Underwood said. "I feel pretty good about how Da'Monte's playing now.''
But, admittedly, part of that is his outside shooting ability.
Williams is 6-of-9 from 3-point range this season after being a 27.6 percent shooter (35-of-127) in his first three seasons at Illinois.
"Keep shooting. We have more faith in him than he has in himself,'' said Underwood about the former Peoria Manual standout. "I'm the biggest fan of guys that work hard. I'm going to tell him to keep shooting because I know when you work like he has, good things are going happen.
"I didn't think there was any doubt that he would make that shot.''
While Friday's victory was not nearly as convincing as the wins over North Carolina A&T and Chicago State, it was still a good teaching moment for Underwood before Illinois takes on the likes of No. 2 Baylor (Wednesday) and No. 9 Duke (Dec. 8).
"We have to learn from this,'' said Underwood, whose team average margin of victory was 60.5 points coming into Friday's contest. "We got a very good basketball team that is well coached and had a plan. You don't get layups, you have to execute.
"We got tested and we will learn a lot from it.''
Dosunmu, who also had eight assists and seven rebounds in the victory, admitted that Friday's game is a great example for Illinois.
"Every time we play a game, we are going to get everyone's best game. This is going to be everyone's championship game,'' he said. "With where we are ranked, it comes with the territory.
"(Ohio) played us well. They showed a lot of thing that we need to get better at. I like to say this is a blessing in disguise … we faced our first piece of adversity and we found a way to win.''
Williams wasn't the only player for the Illini to finish with a double-double on Friday.
Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn recorded his third straight double-double and the 15th in 35 career games with Illinois as he had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman Adam Miller chipped in with 11.
Up next for Illinois is a matchup on Wednesday against No. 2 Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic being played this year at Bankers' Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.