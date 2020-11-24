CHAMPAIGN — Eager and excited to play.
That’s how Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood described his team as the Fighting Illini will open its 2020-21 season at home today against North Carolina A&T in the first of three games in three days during a multi-team event at the State Farm Center.
“It’s been 261 days since our last game,’’ said Underwood on Tuesday during Zoom meeting with the media. “I just told our team in some sense it seems like just yesterday that we were practicing at Butler (in preparation for the Big Ten Tournament) that feeling was incredible because we were so good in that practice that day.
“And yet it seems like an eternity ago due to COVID and everything that has gone on since then.’’
Illinois, who went 21-10 a year ago, were poised to make the school’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2013 when the entire sports world came to a screeching halt.
But, the success of the Illini program last year has carried over as they enter this season with a No. 8 ranking in the preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll and a whole lot of expectations for this season.
“I’m excited that we’ve got our program back to a place it rightfully belongs,’’ said Underwood, who is entering his third season with the Orange and Blue. “I think we have to start acting like that. I think we need to start expecting that. I do anyway. That is really exciting. I proud of what we have done, but it’s far from finish.’’
Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, who declared for the NBA Draft but pulled his name from consideration this summer, will quickly remind anyone and everyone that this team is just getting started with today’s 1 p.m. game against North Carolina A&T.
“There is so much more for us to prove,’’ he said. “We haven’t accomplished anything yet. Realistically, we are 0-0 and we have no stats, nothing, we haven’t accomplished anything.
“It’s all outside noise. We love it and we welcome it. We know the team we are, but we still have to prove it.’’
Just like Illinois did a year ago when it was picked to finish seventh in the conference but the Illini went 13-7 to finish fourth, one game behind conference champions Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin.
Senior guard Trent Frazier admits being one of the nation’s top teams is quite a change from his first year in the program.
“Three years ago, I would have never thought that we would be a top-10 team in the country,’’ he said. “It’s unreal to me and an amazing journey. I’m very proud to be a part of this program over these years.’’
Frazier said the key for the Illini today against the Aggies is picking up from where they left off last year.
“The biggest thing for our team is establishing that identity that we had on defense, the effort plays, diving on the floor for loose balls — that’s what Illini basketball is all about,’’ he said. “Offensively, we have the power to score and we can sore the ball at any time and put up a lot of points. It’s establishing an identity on the defensive end.’’
Dosunmu believes these three games over three days, as Illinois will play Chicago State on Thursday and Ohio on Friday, will set the tone for this season.
“For us to have the season we want to have, we have to start and finish the first game,’’ he said. “We are excited to get out there and compete.
“We feel we deserve to be higher. We want more. We are not settling for this.’’
Today’s first opponent, North Carolina A&T, is a familiar fore for Illinois. A year ago, the Illini defeated the Aggies 95-64 on Dec. 29, 2019 as Kofi Cockburn scored 26 points in the victory.
But, according to Underwood, North Carolina A&T became a different team in the last 18 games last year.
“Their backcourt is really, really talented and they will challenge us,’’ Underwood said. “They changed tempo a great deal last year. I think they were averaging 55 points game coming in to our game and they were in the 80s for the last 16-18 games. They like to play up-tempo.’’
Kameron Langley, a 6-2 senior guard, averaged 9.4 points and 8.0 assists per game last season for the Aggies, who won 14 of their final 18 games.
“This is not the same team that we played last year,’’ Frazier admitted. “They might have the same players but this is definitely not the same team.’’
Today’s game is set for a 1 p.m. tipoff.
In keeping with Big Ten rules, there will be no fans allowed in the State Farm Center. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network and it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and the WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.