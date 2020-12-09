DURHAM, N.C. — Veteran teams know how to proceed after a loss.
They learn from their mistakes, they make the necessary adjustments and the become better teams from the experience.
That's exactly what the sixth-rated Illinois men's basketball program did this past week.
The Fighting Illini bounced back from a loss to the second-rated Baylor Bears with a 83-68 triumph over the 10th-rated Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at a fan-less Cameron Indoor Stadium.
"That Baylor game was brutal,'' said Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu of his team's 82-69 loss last Wednesday in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis. "We are bad losers, we don't like to lose.''
And what made it even more frustrating for the Illini (4-1) was that the bad taste lasted nearly a full week as Illinois had its scheduled game with Tennessee-Martin last Saturday cancelled because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Skyhawks program.
"We had a lot of time. A lot of preparation to get better and we went hard,'' Dosunmu said. "We did what good programs are supposed to do — bounce back.
"We looked over what we did wrong and what we could get better at as we prepared for Duke.''
That extra time seemed to pay dividends immediately.
Illinois, which never trailed in the contest, opened the game with a 14-2 run as Peoria natives Da'Monte Williams and Adam Miller drained 3-pointers. The Illini were an impressive 6-of-8 from behind the arc as they built a 43-29 halftime advantage.
"We had a different presence about us today than we had in Indy the other night,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We were almost too tight (against Baylor). It was almost like we hadn't been on this stage.
"(Tonight) I liked our mental approach … that's having some veterans that had been there before.''
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski couldn't agree more.
"We got beat by a team that is better than we are — they are older, more mature,'' said Krzyzewski, whose in his 41st season with the Blue Devils. "They kind of imposed their will on us.
"They are a good team. They were last year and they are right now.''
The Blue Devils (2-2) not only never had the lead, but they trailed by at least double-digits for the final 23 minutes, 38 seconds.
"This is our first true road win of the season,'' said Dosunmu, who finished with his third career double-double with a team-high 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. "It feels good with the circumstances of coming off a frustrating loss to Baylor and seeing how this team faced adversity was intriguing.''
Other than the opponent, what else was different for Illinois?
"We were much better today in terms of scouting report detail than last Wednesday,'' said Underwood as Duke was held to 40.3 percent shooting (27-of-67) and the Blue Devils were just 5-of-22 from 3-point range. "We felt like we knew who their shooters were and who their non-shooters were. We spent a good amount of time in scouting going over that.''
Duke sophomore Matthew Hurt did score a game-high 19 points, but he was also 0-for-6 from 3-point range, while senior guard Jordan Goldwire was 2-for-9 from the field.
"We defended well,'' Dosunmu said. "I think we got them out of their actions.''
With its 15-point victory on Tuesday night, Illinois becomes the first non-ACC team to win twice at Cameron Indoor Stadium during the Krzyzewski Era at Duke. Additionally, the margin is tied for the largest nonconference victory for an opponent in the last 41 years, tying the 91-76 win by Louisville in 1983. The Illini also has the third largest victory, a 75-65 win on Dec. 2, 1995.
"Let's be real, it's Duke, it's Cameron Indoor Stadium. I get it, the fans weren't here, but it's still Duke,'' Underwood said.
Illinois finished with six players scoring in double figures, led by Dosunmu's 18 and then came Kofi Cockburn (13), Andre Curbelo (12), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (11), Trent Frazier (10) and Williams (10), while Miller just missed double figures as he had nine.
"It's always fun when you are getting your teammates involved and your teammates are playing with confidence,'' said Dosunmu, who had a team-high five assists. "It was one of those nights were everyone was getting looks.
"We were playing team basketball and it was a team win.''
Up next for Illinois is the annual Braggin' Rights Classic against Missouri. This year's contest, because of COVID-19, will be held in Columbia, Mo., at 7 p.m. this Saturday night.
