EAST LANSING, Mich. — Playing three games in five days isn’t easy, but it also won’t let the Illinois Fighting Illini too much time to think about Tuesday’s 81-72 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.
Instead, Illinois must quickly turn its attention to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, tonight’s opponent in the final home game of the 2020-21 COVID-19 basketball season for the Fighting Illini.
“We have to learn from this,’’ said Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier about the loss to Michigan State. “We have to learn from our mistakes and we have to be tougher.
“We are getting the same hungry Nebraska team that we played there.’’
And that was anything but an easy game for the fifth-rated Fighting Illini.
Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu carried Illinois to a 77-72 overtime victory over Nebraska on Feb. 12 in Lincoln, Neb.
“They are long and athletic,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “This is a team that keeps getting better.’’
Nebraska also played on Tuesday, dropping an 86-83 contest at home to Penn State as junior guard Teddy Allen scored a career-high 41.
And if Illinois doesn’t want to suffer back-to-back losses for the second time this season, the Illini lost consecutive games to Maryland and Ohio State on Jan. 10 and 16, it will need to clean up several areas from Tuesday’s contest like layups and free throws.
“We were 12-of-30 on layups,’’ Underwood said. “When you are not getting those to go.
“As much as you want a big deal about the Minnesota game and push it away. I do the same with games like this. You have them every year and there is no explanation for them.’’
But, what about making only 19-of-34 free throw attempts?
“When you miss free throws its a mental thing for us,’’ Underwood admitted.
Frazier, who finished with a game-high 22 for Illinois, admitted that the Michigan State defense made it very difficult on Illinois.
“As a basketball player, we have to find other ways to put the ball in the hoop,’’ he said. “The other way tonight was free throws, and we didn’t do a good job with that.
“Tonight was an all-around very frustrating and tough night. This game doesn’t define us.’’
Actually, with as bad as Illinois played, shooting just 40 percent for the game (24-of-60), giving up 38 points in the paint and 22 fast break points, the Illini still had a chance to pull out an eighth straight victory in the final five minutes.
“Our two heroes didn’t play very well in Ayo (Dosunmu) and Kofi (Cockburn),’’ said Underwood as that duo combined for 30 points, but on 11-of-29 shooting and they were 7-of-19 at the free-throw line. “We had a chance after the flagrant foul (on Michigan State’s Mady Sissoko) to cut it to 6 on the road against a team that was top-5 earlier this season.’’
The Illini, who fell to 16-6 overall and 12-4 in the Big Ten, got only 1 point on that possession as Dosunmu made just 1-of-4 free throws and the Spartans, who improved to 12-9 overall, and 6-9 in the Big Ten, responded with three straight baskets on their next three possessions from Rocket Watts, Joey Hauser and Aaron Henry to seal the victory.
“The coaches stressed a lot that we were getting a hungry Pitbull,’’ Frazier said. “They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t return it. We had to be better.’’
The loss for the Illini pretty much ends their bid for a regular-season Big Ten title as Illinois falls three games back of Michigan (11-1) in the loss column.
“You have an unbalanced schedule in the Big Ten, not everyone is playing 20 games and they are going to go by winning percentage — that means nothing,’’ Underwood said. “It’s about the postseason. That’s what we have to keep aiming towards.’’
Frazier acknowledged that the main goal of the players has always been a National Championship.
“Winning a Big Ten Championship would had been great, for sure, but we have bigger goals,’’ he said. “Our mindset is to stay focused and continue to win games. Win as many games as we can. We are playing for a seed.’’
On the other hand, with back-to-back wins on the road over Indiana and at home over Illinois has given Michigan State new hope about making the NCAA Tournament.
“The margin for error is really, really slim,” said Joshua Langford, who had a huge game for the Spartans with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
Michigan State still has two games left with third-rated Michigan to end the regular season and the next game is at home against fourth-rated Ohio State.
Tonight’s game for Illinois with Nebraska will tipoff at 6 p.m. and the game can be seen on the Big Ten Network, it can also be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations, WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.