SOUTH BEND — Brian Kelly has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2010. During that time, he’s led the Fighting Irish to the 2012 BCS National Championship Game, the 2018 College Football Playoff and five bowl victories.
In many people’s eyes, though, the “big win” has eluded Kelly. The Irish lost to Alabama, 42-14, in the 2012 title game. They lost, 30-3, to Clemson in the 2018 Playoff. It’s a program that hasn’t beaten a top-five team since 2005, five seasons before Kelly took over. While there’s been success in the Kelly era, many fans and analysts have been waiting for the program to take the “next step” under Kelly.
That could happen this weekend in South Bend.
No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts No. 1 Clemson (7-0, 6-0) in one of the most anticipated games of the season Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m., NBC). It’s the first time the Fighting Irish have played the No. 1 team since the legendary 2005 contest against USC.
Notre Dame is currently in the best run of the Kelly tenure. Since a 4-8 season in 2016, the Irish have gone 39-6 in three-plus seasons. It’s been an impressive run, but one that features only one win against a top-10 team: a 38-17 victory in 2018 over then-No. 7 Stanford. The Cardinal lost three of their next four before rallying to finish the season 9-4 and were unranked by season’s end.
Kelly was defensive this week when pressed about winning “the big game.”
“We’re 29-3 in our last 32 games,” Kelly said. “We’ve won 22 consecutive games at home. We’ve won 12 in a row. … Really, all that matters is we get an opportunity to play Clemson this Saturday and compete against them. Who knows? Maybe this isn’t the only time we play against them.”
Redshirt freshman running back Kyren Williams will get his first chance to play in a big game. He redshirted last season, and the Irish haven’t played a ranked opponent yet this year.
“This is what we come to Notre Dame for,” Williams said. “We come to Notre Dame to play top games like this: to play Clemson, to play the best teams in the nation. We knew that coming in. We knew from the beginning of the season that we were going to see Clemson. We’re going to keep on doing what we’re doing, keep playing as an offense, a defense, special teams and as a whole.”
STOPPING D.J. UIAGALELEI
Clemson is turning to true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for a second straight start in place of junior Trevor Lawrence, who is out due to testing positive for COVID-19. Lawrence will be cleared to travel with the team, but the Heisman Trophy frontrunner won’t have passed his conditioning tests in time to be able to play.
Uiagalelei had an impressive debut last week against Boston College, leading the Tigers to a comeback victory over Boston College. The freshman now gets prepared to face a stingy Irish defense that’s only allowed 10.3 points per game through the first six games.
“D.J. will be well-prepared for the number of things we’ll show him,” Kelly said. “The most important thing is to make sure he’s not comfortable back there. You’ve got to get a great pass rush. You’ve got to get him to move his feet. You got to make sure they don’t get into a rhythm, which is really the case for a lot of quarterbacks.”
“He’s very, very talented,” graduate senior defensive back Nick McCloud added. “He has a strong arm and a bigger body, so he can run through arm tackles if he needs to. He’s very talented.”
OTHER CLEMSON WEAPONS
Without Lawrence, expect senior running back Travis Etienne to carry the load on offense for the Tigers. Etienne already has more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage (606 rushing, 434 receiving) and 11 total touchdowns this season and is dynamic wherever he lines up on the field.
Senior Amari Rogers is the top receiving option for Clemson, accumulating 40 receptions for 586 yards and six receiving touchdowns this season.
“We didn’t know much about him (in 2018). They had all of those other beasts at wide receiver that we had to worry about,” said Kelly, referencing the playoff game against Clemson two seasons ago. “But, (Rogers) is a dynamic player.”
IRISH ON OFFENSE
The Notre Dame offense in 2020 has been defined by its run game — and the time of possession battle that goes with it. The Irish have rushed the ball for 231 yards a game, leading to an average of 34:38 of possession time.
Clemson’s defensive line is young, as two freshmen and two sophomores will start for them against Notre Dame. They’re talented and deep at the front-four positions, though, which will make them a challenge for the Irish offensive line.
“It always presents a challenge when a team has a lot of depth because they can rotate constantly. It’ll be hard to wear them down,” Irish starting center Jarrett Patterson said. “But at the same time, we’ve seen a lot of looks — this unit has played a lot of games together. We’ve seen a lot of different looks from a lot of different teams.
“The things Clemson throws at us, we’ve seen before, but they execute it very well. So, that’s what makes it so challenging. It’s going to be a really good battle for us and a great test.”
